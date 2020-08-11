Cell Dissociation Market Set to Grow at Healthy CAGR of 12.6% by 2025

Global cell dissociation market is expected to reach USD 553.5 million by 2025, from USD 214.2 million growing at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. These cell dissociation reagents are used along with chelator agents during cell passaging. The cell dissociation buffers have collagenolytic and proteolytic properties for the disengagement of cells and tissues from surfaces of the containers to increase the isolation efficiency with high cell viability.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Cell Dissociation Market

Some of the major players operating in the global cell dissociation market are BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd , GE Healthcare , Merck KGaA, ATCC, REPROCELL Inc., ALSTEM, CellSystems Biotechnologie Vertrieb GmbH, Biological Industries USA, Inc., Pelobiotech, BrainBits, LLC, Labochema, Himedia Laboratories, Biocompare, Pan-Biotech, Gemini Bio-Products, Miltenyi Biotec, Stemcell Technologies among others.

To avoid the proteolytic effect of trypsin, few commercially available enzyme-free cell dissociation buffers are used in the preservation of the structural integrity of membrane surface proteins for ligand binding flow cytometry and immunohistochemistry. Nevertheless, non-enzyme dissociation buffers are not used in the serial passage of various primary cell cultures and highly adherent cell lines.

Market Segmentation: Global Cell Dissociation Market

The global cell dissociation market is segmented based on product, type, tissue, end user and geographical segments.

Based on product, the global cell dissociation market is segmented into enzymatic dissociation products, non-enzymatic dissociation products and instruments & accessories. Enzymatic dissociation products are further sub segmented into collagenase, trypsin, papain, elastase, dnase, hyaluronidase and other enzymes.

The global cell dissociation market is segmented into connective tissue, epithelial tissue and others on the basis of tissue.

On the basis of type, the global cell dissociation market is segmented into tissue dissociation and cell detachment.

On the basis of application, the global cell dissociation market is segmented into antibody production, veterinary applications, cell culture maintenance, immunoassays and others.

On the basis of end user, the global cell dissociation market is classified into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research & academic institutes and others.

Based on geography the global cell dissociation market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Cell Dissociation Market

The global cell dissociation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cell dissociation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising R&D expenditure in biopharmaceutical companies

Increasing government funding for cancer research

Emergence of advanced tissue dissociation enzyme products

Acceptance of enzyme-free dissociation products over enzymatic dissociation products

Occurrences of high decontamination with bacteria

