Automated Border Control Market Shows Strong Growth with Leading Players | Gemalto NV, IDEMIA, Dermalog, Identification Systems GmbH.

Automated Border Control Market are the solutions to the security at border crossing across the globe which is an integration of automated self-service barriers and biometric devices which hold the biographical data of an individual in order for verification of the passenger’s identity. E-Gates are used as automated border control systems at airports which are the physical form of gates that controls the immigration at failure of identity mismatch. These E-Gates use the data stored in biometric chip which tracks the facial, iris, fingerprint recognition modalities. This solution is used for enhancement in passenger’s travel and to raise the security boundaries at border control.

Asia Pacific automated border control market is expected to reach a healthy CAGR of 17.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Asia Pacific Automated Border Control Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in Asia Pacific Automated Border Control Market are Secunet, IER, Gemalto NV, IDEMIA, Dermalog, Identification Systems GmbH, SITA, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Securiport LLC, Veridos, CrossMatch, HID Global Corporation, NEC Corporation, Indra Sistemas, Accenture, Gunnebo AB, Vision Box, Collins Aerospace, Aware, Inc., Vancouver Airport Authority, Atos SE and other.

Segmentation: Asia Pacific Automated Border Control Market

Asia Pacific automated border control market is segmented into three notable segments which are type, component and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into ABC E-Gates and ABC Kiosks. In 2018, ABC E – Gates segment is growing with the highest CAGR of 18.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In September 2018, Aware’s and Knomi Mobile Biometric Voice and Face Authenticators have been certified by FIDO certified status which is going to grow its market value as a certification promotes the value of the product.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. Hardware further segmented into document authentication system (DAS) and biometric verification system (BVS) and others (signature scanner and baggage scanner). Biometric verification system is further classified into face recognition, fingerprint recognition, IRIS recognition and other (palm print and vein). Services further divided into installation and maintenance. In 2018, hardware segment is growing with the highest CAGR of 18.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In October 2018, Vancouver Airport Authority has received Level 3 Airport Carbon Accreditation from Airports Council International. This recognition was achieved for its sustainability.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into airport, land port and seaport. In 2018, airport segment is growing with the highest CAGR of 18.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In December 2018, Gemalto availed an order for Intesa Sanpaolo to supply the first mastercard biometric contactless payment card. This order will lead to more opportunities for the company to avail more such orders from different governments and organizations

Research Methodology: Asia Pacific Industrial Services Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation.

Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

