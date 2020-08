A New Future Market Insights Report Forecasts the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Silent Scan Technology Market Growth Post 2020

Report description

Diagnostic imaging includes X-ray imaging systems, Computed Tomography (CT) systems, ultrasound systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) systems and nuclear imaging systems. In 2014, MRI equipment segment held around 3% share in terms of volume in the global diagnostic imaging market. Global diagnostic imaging is the parent market for silent scan technology. Initially, the advancements in MRI systems focused on getting greater image clarity without cost additions. Later on, researchers worked to enhance magnet design, radiofrequency coil design and gradient coil design to develop a compact, portable machines. MRI became the preferred diagnostic imaging method for imaging the central nervous system, particularly for detecting brain tumours, spine lesions, imaging blood vessels and stroke affected areas of brain. In the late 2000s, MRI equipment gained impetus from technology developers and manufacturers who focused on making patient friendly MRI systems. This impelled the companies to develop more applications for MRI systems and to improve patient comfort. Silent scan technology was invented to provide improved image quality with reduced acoustic noise. Silent MRI systems use high-fidelity gradient and ultra-fast RF system electronics to eliminate the sound at source. The launch of silent scan, a promising technology, is forecast to revolutionise the patient experience in the MRI market. Historically, reduction of MR noise was done by muffling or dampening the sound by adding insulation inside the MR system. Contrary to the old methods, silent scan technology utilises a different approach by eliminating the noise at the source.

The silent scan technology market is segmented as follows:

By End User

By Region

This report covers the global silent scan technology market performance in terms of volume contribution. The report also includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints in each of the seven regions/countries, which are influencing the silent scan technology market currently. The report provides the upgrade and pre-installed silent scan MRI base in the top 10 countries and moves on to highlight market proportion of every region/country in the global silent scan technology market. Furthermore, the report gives a complete region/country-wise analysis of 2016 & 2026 estimates of the total number of MRI machines, total number of silent scan MRI machines and then a split on the basis of the upgrade and installed base. Porter’s five forces model & scenario forecast of every region/country is included in this report to better equip clients with crystal-clear decision-making insights.

Based on end-user segmentation, the global silent scan technology market is segmented into hospitals, which is further sub-segmented into public hospitals and private hospitals, diagnostic imaging centres and ambulatory surgical centres. The hospitals segment is estimated to account for more than 50% volume share of the market by 2016 end, which is expected to increase further by 2026 end. Private hospitals sub-segment is projected to remain the most prominent end user segment over the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% in terms of volume during the forecast period. Diagnostic imaging centres is forecast to remain the second most dominant end user segment and, thus, is projected to register an above average CAGR during 2016-2026.

Based on regional segmentation, North America and APEJ markets are estimated to collectively account for more than half the total share of the global silent scan technology market, which is expected to increase potentially by 2026 end. Western Europe is another significant regional market, which is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of volume among other regions in the global silent scan technology market during the forecast period.

Key market players covered in this report are GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation and Hitachi Medical Systems America, Inc. Key strategies adopted by most of the major players in the global silent scan technology market include: earning competitive advantage by entering niche segments or creating newer growth markets, leveraging existing capabilities to create patient-centric technologies, briskly entering markets in emerging countries and offering the latest innovative technologies to healthcare facilities and, thus strengthening regional proficiency and addressing customer needs such as ensuring that patient comfort and standards are met during MRI scan procedures. New product launches, innovation and expansion are anticipated to form the core of these strategies during the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered

End User

Hospitals

Public Hospitals



Private Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centres

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Key Regions/Countries Covered