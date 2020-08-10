What are the benefits of artificial grass installations?

Thousands of homes, businesses, tennis, and soccer fields, municipalities, and public spaces have turned to artificial garden grass to provide a lush and attractive landscaping solution that requires minimal resources and maintenance while saving millions of liters of water each year.

Among the different benefits of artificial grass installations, we could consider the following:

1. Saving water:

On average, a 168 m2 garden can use an average of 280,000 liters of water per year. The switch to artificial garden turf allows individuals, companies or municipalities to save significantly on their water bills, as well as increase water conservation, a precious asset for many areas.

You can save up to 70% on your water bill by choosing artificial grass. With artificial grass, there is no need to drain water resources to keep the garden looking good.

2. Perfect appearance no matter the time of year:

Now you can forget about bald spots on the lawn, or areas where it turns brown due to lack of sun. With outdoor synthetic grass, you will enjoy a beautiful green garden at any time and install it where you want it.

3. Less maintenance:

Once you have your artificial garden grass setup, all you need to do is remove the blades and occasionally give it a quick brush and hose.

On the other hand, if you use your lawn intensively, we recommend that you perform professional maintenance at least once a year, or every two years.

4. No need for pesticides or fertilizers:

Keeping a natural lawn green, free of moss and pests not only requires dedication, mowing, and watering, it also requires the use of pesticides and herbicides that seep through the soil and run into waterways. These chemicals are harmful, polluting, and posing potential threats to people’s health, even those that don’t even have grass.

You can help the planet and your local environment by using outdoor synthetic grass. You could say that artificial grass is environmentally friendly because it doesn’t need to be watered, so there is no waste of water. Furthermore, it does not need to be mowed or weed removal, thus eliminating CO2 emissions from the mower and the use of pesticides.

5. Resistant and always ready:

Because artificial grass can withstand continuous traffic and intensive use better than natural grass, many schools opt to install artificial grass for their playgrounds or sports facilities.

The use of artificial grass for sports courts has increased since in addition to being resistant and always ready to be used, it reduces the risk of injury. In addition, reducing sports field maintenance budgets frees up new funds for clubs.