Spray Drying Equipment Market Growing at a CAGR of 6.86% During Forecast Period 2020-2025.

Spray Drying Equipment Market Overview

Spray Drying Equipment Market size was $4.39Bn in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.86% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Spray drying is a technique to produce a dry powder from slurry or liquid with hot air. This equipment is used for drying thermally sensitive materials including pharmaceuticals and food products. A liquid is sprayed through an atomizer into a chamber that contains streams of hot air, the moisture evaporates by leaving behind solid powder particles that fall to the bottom of the chamber. Industrial spray dryer, fruit dryer machine, laboratory dryer, flash dryer, tray dryer, rotary dryer, meat drying equipment, fluid bed dryer, spin flash dryer, drum dryer and others are some of the types of spray dryers used in different required fields.

By Product Type – Segment Analysis

In 2019, Nozzle Atomizer Spray Dryer segment dominated the Spray Drying Equipment Market in terms of revenue and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2020-2025. It is created by forcing the fluid through an orifice. The energy required to overcome the pressure drop is supplied by the spray dryer feed pump. It converts the pressure energy within the liquid bulk into kinetic energy of thin moving liquid sheets. It breaks the sheets under the influence of the physical liquid properties and by the frictional effects with the medium into which it is discharged is set to act as a key driver of the Spray Drying Equipment Market.

By Application Type – Segment Analysis

In 2019, Pharmaceuticals segment dominated the Spray Drying Equipment Market in terms of revenue. Rise in geriatric population along with growing consumer spending on medicine owing to increase in diseases. It is a continuous process that converts, in a single step, a liquid feed into a powder and is an ideal process when precise attributes such as particle size, morphology and stability are required. It is applied to infusions, extracts, inorganic medicinal salts, adrenaline and vitamin C. It helps to precipitate drugs from solutions in an amorphous state which aids in the growth of the market.

Geography – Segment Analysis

In 2019, the North America region dominated Spray Drying Equipment Market in terms of revenue with a market share of 30%. It is attributed to a high preference for powdered milk as an alternative to liquid milk. The extraction and use of food additives and increase in demand for convenience food items such as instant coffee and soup mixes have widened the scope for spray drying to facilitate rapid production. Asia Pacific is estimated to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Drivers – Spray Drying Equipment Market

Increase In The Adaptation of Product

There is an increase product adoption in the chemical industry for spray drying polymers, resins, and other intermediates chemical products. Rising need to ensure compliance with the environmental and safety regulations for processing of products, such as flammable organic solvents, catalysts, and other chemical compounds, is set to drive the growth of the Spray Drying Equipment Market.

Challenges – Spray Drying Equipment Market

High Cost Product

The spray drying equipment has high operational costs which are the major challenge for the spray drying equipment market and the variations in the organoleptic properties affect the profit margins of spray drying equipment market.

Spray Drying Equipment Industry Outlook

Product Launches was the key strategy of the players in the Spray Drying Equipment Industry. Spray Drying Equipment top 10 companies include GEA Group AG, G. Larsson Starch Technology AB, SPX FLOW, Inc., Dedert Corporation, Shandong Tianli Drying Technology and Equipment Co., Ltd., Hemraj Enterprises, New AVM Systech Pvt. Ltd., BÜCHI Labortechnik AG, Yamato Scientific America, Inc. and Swenson Technology, Inc..

Acquisitions/Product Launches

In April 2020, GEA Group AG launched BallastMaster marineX. This launch is about to help the company in enhancing its market worldwide.

In April 2016, BÜCHI Labortechnik AG acquired flash chromatography and ELSD product lines from Grace Discovery Sciences, to build a strong legacy of quality and customer service while creating more opportunities for customers.

Key Takeaways

The increase of the high reliability and technological innovation of spray-drying in the industry is set to propel the growth of the market.

Increase in consumption of milk powder products by the consumers promotes the Spray Drying Equipment Market.

Asia Pacific region is estimated to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period 2020-2025.

