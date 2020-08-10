Global Specialty Surfactant Market Professional Survey Report Till 2026

The Global Specialty Surfactant Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.

Specialty surfactants are special chemical agents which are used to reduce surface tension of liquid. Specialty surfactants have wide range of industrial applications and can be used as emulsifiers, detergents, foaming agents, and dispersants. Bio-based and microbial specialty surfactants are also being used recently owing to their ecological benefits.

Asia Pacific is the leading region of this market owing to the presence of major developing economies like India and China. North America and Europe are regions with high market growth after Asia Pacific.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



Major companies operating in this market are:

BASF SE

AkzoNobel N.V.

Evonik Industries

Clariant AG

Huntsman International LLC

The Dow Chemical Company

Albemarle Corporation

Henkel Ag & Co. KGAA

Ashland Inc.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Specialty Surfactant Market By Type

Cationic Surfactants

Nonionic Surfactants

Anionic Surfactants

Amphoteric Surfactants

Others (Silicone, Fluorosurfactants, Etc.)

Speciality Surfactant Market By Application

Home Care

Personal Care

Industrial & Institutional Cleaners

Food Processing

Oilfield Chemicals

Agricultural Chemicals

Textiles

Emulsion Polymerization (Plastics)

Paints & Coatings

Construction

Other Application Markets

Specialty Surfactant By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Specialty Surfactant Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Specialty Surfactant Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Specialty Surfactant Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Specialty Surfactant Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Specialty Surfactant Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Specialty Surfactant Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Specialty Surfactant Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Specialty Surfactant Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Specialty Surfactant Industry

