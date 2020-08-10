Global Photoresists And Photoresist Ancillaries Market Professional Survey Report Till 2026

The Global Photoresists And Photoresist Ancillaries Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.
Photoresists are a type of light-sensitive materials that consist of resin or polymer, solvent and photo-sensitizer. They are used in fabrication and packaging of semiconductors, flat panel displays, integrated circuits, and printed circuit boards. Photoresist ancillaries are a type of supporting materials which are used to improve the efficiency and resolution of the photolithography process.
The key drivers affecting photoresists and photoresist ancillaries market are the growth of growth in semiconductor industry and rising trends of dynamic flat panel display technology. The development of nano-electromechanical systems (NEMS) is expected to provide growth opportunities for photoresists and photoresist ancillaries market. The key constraints hampering the market growth are environmental and occupational health hazards associated with the usage of photoresists and photoresist ancillaries.
Asia Pacific has the largest market share during the forecast period due to the presence of semiconductor industries.
The key players operating in the market are:
- The Dow Chemical Company
- FUJIFILM Electronic Materials Co. Ltd.
- JSR Corporation
- Merck KGaA
- TOKYO OHKA KOGYO Co., Ltd.
- Avantor Performance Materials Inc.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Photoresists And Photoresist Ancillaries Market By Photoresists Product
- g-line and i-line
- KrF
- ArF Dry
- ArF immersion
Photoresists And Photoresist Ancillaries Market By Photoresist Ancillaries Product
- Antireflective Coatings
- Photoresist Developers
- Edge Bead Removers
- Others (Including Primers Or Adhesion Promoters And Specialty Solvents)
Photoresists And Photoresist Ancillaries Market By Application
- Semiconductors And Integrated Circuits (ICs)
- Printed Circuit Boards (PCB)
- Others (Including MEMS, NEMS, Sensors Etc.)
Photoresists And Photoresist Ancillaries By Geography
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Latin America (LA)
- Rest Of The World (RoW)
The Global Photoresists And Photoresist Ancillaries Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Photoresists And Photoresist Ancillaries Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Photoresists And Photoresist Ancillaries Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Photoresists And Photoresist Ancillaries Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Photoresists And Photoresist Ancillaries Market Analysis By Photoresists Product
Chapter 6 Photoresists And Photoresist Ancillaries Market Analysis By Photoresist Ancillaries Product
Chapter 7 Photoresists And Photoresist Ancillaries Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 8 Photoresists And Photoresist Ancillaries Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Photoresists And Photoresist Ancillaries Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Photoresists And Photoresist Ancillaries Industry
