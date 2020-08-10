Global E-Waste Management Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity By Material (Metal,Plastics,Glass,Others) And Forecast 2027

E-waste management is defined as reuse, resale, and disposal or recycling of discarded electrical or electronic devices. Nowadays, electrical and electronic industries are growing rapidly which has led to increase in volume of e- waste across the globe.
Rapid industrialization and urbanization in developing and developed economies is expected to increase the demand for E-wastage management which expected to positively influence on market growth. Furthermore, rise in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) are leading to use of electronic devices in every human activity. Therefore, propagation of electronic devices is expected to increase the significant amount of waste generation, thereby propel the market growth during this forecast period. Moreover, the presence of precious metals like gold, platinum, silver, gallium makes electronic scrap recycling an attractive and feasible option will have the positive impact on market growth.
Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/E-Waste-Management-Market/request-sample
However, high cost for recycling incurred due to lack of awareness is the major restraining factor which is expected to obstruct the market growth. Also, illegal dumping of E-waste by developing countries will hinder the market growth.
Market Segmentation
Global E-Waste Management Market is segmented into material such as Metal, Plastic, Glass, and Others, by source such as Industrial Electronics (IT & Telecom Equipment, Medical Equipment), Consumer Electronics (Home Appliances, Handheld Electronics, and Others). Further, market is segmented into application such as Disposal, and Recycle.
Also, Global E-Waste Management Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Aurubis AG, Electronic Recyclers International, Inc., SIMS Metal Management, Ltd, Umicore S.A., Boliden AB, MBA Polymers, Inc., Stena Metall AB, Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd., Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc., and Tetronics International Ltd
Market Taxonomy
By Material
- Metal
- Plastic
- Glass
- Others
By Source
- Industrial Electronics
- IT & Telecom Equipment
- Medical Equipment
- Consumer Electronics
- Home Appliances
- Handheld Electronics
- Others
By Application
- Disposal
- Recycle
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Browse Full Research Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/E-Waste-Management-Market
About Us
QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.
Contact Person:
Vishal Thakur
Research Support Specialist
QualiKet Research
6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A
Website: https://qualiketresearch.com