Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Set to Grow at Healthy CAGR of 48.3% by 2026

Global electric vehicle charging stations market is projected to register a CAGR of 48.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2026. An electric vehicle charging station is a point to charge the battery of an electric vehicle, which varies from vehicles to vehicles. There are few types of technology which are used in charging the vehicles based on the battery’s input power which are as follows: type 1, type 2, and type 3. The charging stations can be DC charging or AC charging type or inductive charging station.

Segmentation: Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market

Global electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented into five notable segments which are charging station, vehicle type, charging stations standards, installation type and technology.

On the basis of charging station, the market is segmented into AC charging station, DC charging station and inductive charging station.

In December 2018, ChargePoint Inc. announced the partnership with Greenlots for enabling the charging between the networks in North America.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into battery electric vehicle (BEV) and plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV).

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into level 1, level 2, and level 3.

On the basis of charging stations standards, the market is segmented into GB/T, CHAdeMO, CCS, Tesla supercharger, SAE J1772 and IEC 62196.

On the basis of installation type, the market is segmented into residential and commercial.

Competitive Analysis: Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Tesla, Efacec, Engie Group, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Liikennevirta Oy (Ltd.), SemaConnect, ClipperCreek, Allego B.V., Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., EVgo Services LLC, ChargePoint, Inc., Blink Charging Co., Alfen N.V., AeroVironment, Inc. and among others.

Focus of the report

CAGR values in the market for the forecast period Key trends in the market place Major players and brands Historical and current market size and projection up to 2026. Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics of the industry

Reasons to Purchase this Report

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Key insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

