Edge Data Center Market COVID – 19 Outbreak Research Report by Forecast to 2023

Edge Data Center Market Highlights:

The edge data centers are referred as small data centers which are deployed within small offices in edge locations. This helps in deploying the data centers at client location at lower cost and benefits in faster computation. The proliferation of data, rise in Internet of Things (IoT) have laid the foundation for demand of edge data center market. In the case of edge computing, the connected devices collect and analyse the data at the edge by easing the dependence on cloud connectivity. The computing process takes place at edge and data is processed in local gateway.

The need for edge computing will grow in the coming years. The increased adoption of wearable technology, remote education, driver-less cars and other various IoT applications need edge data centers for effective operation. Edge Data Center Market help in improving the efficiency and performance by reducing the operating cost associated with it. Retail industry majorly adopted edge data centers for their warehousing operations for managing inventory and shipping data. The deployment of cloud based data centers are providing huge opportunity for adoption of edge data centers across SME.

Competitive Landscape:

The global edge data center market comprises a host of key players. This includes names like Wave-2-Wave Solution Corporation (U.S.), Panduit Corp (U.S.), Rittal (Germany), Elliptical Mobile Solutions (U.S.), Anixter International (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Zellabox (Australia), Dell Inc. (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Silicon Graphics, Inc. (U.S.), and others.

A key trend noticed in the global edge data center market is the high level of network infrastructure and computing that is being used for operating IoT software. Leading players like Zellabox offers a range of modular data center solutions, which are flexible, energy efficient, scalable, robust, and aesthetic. Huawei, a leading Chinese technology MNC, is expected to play a major role in data center networking solutions. This is due to its fast-paced growth in market share and its innovative solution offerings in software and hardware. Rittal, a pioneering player in the edge data center market, is offering a number of solutions, wherein it is providing pre-configured service for quick and smooth deployment.

Market Segmentation:

The global edge data center market has been segmented in terms of organization size, vertical, service, and components.

By components, the market branches down into software, hardware, and service.

By service, the market narrows down into support & maintenance service and professional service.

By vertical, the market comprises healthcare, BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, and others.

By organization size, the market segments into small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large-scale enterprises.

Regional Analysis:

The global edge data center market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

North America spearheads the global edge data center market with the maximum share percentage under its belt. The digitalization of business operations due to the integration of cloud computing and IoT is anticipated to push the North American edge data center market growth. Additionally, the presence of a number of major players in North America is another key factor driving its growth.

Europe, on the other hand, is expected to experience large-scale deployment of edge data centers in the coming years due to the surging demand from various business enterprises. The regional market is expected to retain its position and stand tall in the second spot of the global edge data center market standings over the forecast period.

