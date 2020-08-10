DGBell Launched Top-Quality Walk-In Climate Chamber and Tips on How to Choose It

DGBell launched the walk-in climate chamber. This company also shares tips on how to choose the correct chamber for its clients.

Every company in today’s business competition needs to ensure its products are suitable with several conditions that its customer might experience. DGBell Company launched a top-performance walk-in climate chamber for facilitating this purpose. This company offers the product that has all features needed for the industry’s needs. To ensure the product works perfectly, this company also has been testing this chamber to match the international standard. The product acquires several certifications, such as IEC 68-2-1 (GB/T 2423.1-2008) and MIL-STD-810D (GJB150.3A-2009).

DGBell also explained how to choose the chamber suitable for clients’ needs. .They said that they found out how essential trying out a system like this walk-in chamber is. “However, we know that clients need to choose the right product for their testing needs. We recommend taking a look product by the test that clients want to do with it. Then, choose the dimension, also the temperature and humidity characteristic. Next, they need to pick the controller and look for the correct power requirement. Only when clients can find them all, they will get the right products. And, we provide all the products they need for that.”

DGBell is a walk-in environmental chamber supplier that offers various kinds of testing equipment for manufacturers and industries. This company doesn’t only run its business as a seller of this equipment. But, this company also works on researching and developing the test chamber equipment. The knowledge acquired by this method then will also be used for providing satisfying customer service.

The types of testing products provided are also varying. Starting from simple testing equipment, such as Li-ion Battery Safety Test Equipment, EV (Electric Vehicle) Battery Safety Test Equipment, to the complex and important equipment, such as the walk-in environmental chamber, are manufactured by and available on this company. For more information about the product type, including the walk-in environmental chamber price, one can visit DGBell official website. This company provides all information the clients need there.

About DGBell

DGBell is a China-based company that focuses on testing equipment production. This company has been around since 2005. DGBell is also well-known as the supplier of a top-quality walk-in environmental chamber that has been used by many companies and industries. With the expert and skilled team behind its service, this company has successfully become one of the leaders in this industry.

Guangdong Bell Experiment Equipment Co., Ltd

No.11 Wusong 1st Street, Yuwu, Dongcheng District,

Dongguan 523117, Guangdong, China

E-mail: chambertestbell@gmail.com

Phone: +86 769 2328 0911

Fax: +86 769 2267 3576

Website: belltestchamber.com