Content Analytics Market COVID – 19 Impact Analysis Research Report by Forecast to 2023

Content Analytics Market Overview:

The emergence of the internet has caused production and recording of humungous amounts of data. Use of various social media platforms, digital media to create and share content has been a significant contributor to the emergence of the concept of big data. Such data contains many useful but hidden trends that can help organizations with various decisions. Rising use of social media, digital media and a shift of business operations to cloud-based platforms has enabled organizations to capture intricate details and trends in the data that is being produced each minute with the help of content analytics solutions. Along with better decision making, it aids organizations in providing better forecasting and helps end users to achieve improved process and efficiency while optimizing economies of scale of Content Analytics Market.

On the advent of various interactive platforms, including a rise in the usage of social media, increasing shift towards electronic record maintaining in many industrial sectors, the demand for content analytics solutions is elevated. Factors such as ease in the availability and accessibility of smart communication devices and enhanced technological infrastructure are influencing significant growth in the global content analytics market.

The latest report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) has prognosticated a lucrative 22% CAGR for content analytics market during the assessment period.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/content-analytics-market-3956

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global content analytics market include SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, Nice Systems Ltd., Verint Systems, Opentext Corporation, Interactive Intelligence Group Inc., Clarabridge Inc., Adobe Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, and IBM.

In July 2019, Cox Media Group (CMG) announced that they would use Veritone’s aiWARE-powered Veritone Essentials application suite for content analytics in its 60+ radio stations in 11 markets. The analytics application suite is expected to provide valuable feedback on which content should be given more airtime, which content should be spread across other media channels such as social media, and more.

Segmentation:

The global content analytics market is segmented on the basis of application, deployment, end use, and region.

By application, the global content analytics market is segmented into speech analytics, text analytics, web analytics, social media analytics, and others. Social media analytics is likely to play a key role in the growth of the content analytics market over the forecast period due to the increasing involvement of social media channels in advertising and customer outreach.

By deployment, the global content analytics market is segmented into cloud and on-premise.

By end use vertical, the global content analytics market is segmented into IT and telecommunications, BFSI, retail and consumer goods, healthcare, government, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America is likely to dominate the global content analytics market over the forecast period due to the growing use of the technology in sectors such as BFSI, retail, and IT and telecom. Widespread availability of advanced computing infrastructure in North America is also likely to be a key driver for the content analytics market in the region over the forecast period, as the use of big data analytics and cloud support is likely to grow in the content analytics market over the forecast period.

Europe holds the second largest share in the global content analytics market, while Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for IT infrastructure in the region’s developing economies.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our clients to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com