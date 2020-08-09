Blood Warmer Devices Market In-Depth Analysis Globally by Top Key Players- GE Healthcare, Stryker.

Blood Warmer Devices Market is segmented into three notable segments such as Devices, Patient Type and End User.

On the basis of devices, the global blood warmer devices market is segmented into sample warmers, others. The sample warmers segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In 2018, the Company received CE mark for PrisMax system and its TherMax blood warmer. The Company intends to launch PrisMax and TherMax in more than 19 countries across Europe with hospitals in France, Denmark, Italy and in Sweden.

On the basis of patient type, the market is segmented into pediatric & neonates, adults. In 2019, pediatric & neonates segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In May 2015, Geratherm Medical AG presented temperature management product at Africa Health 2015. By this presentation the company enhanced its product portfolio in the South Africa.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, blood banks and transfusion center, home care settings, tissue banks, clinics, others. In 2019, hospitals segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In June 2018, Belmont Instrument, LLC acquired MTRE Advanced Technologies Ltd. By this acquisition company extended its product portfolio to include non-invasive solution for body temperature management.

Scope of the Blood Warmer Devices Market

Current and future of Blood Warmer Devices Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Global Blood Warmer Devices Market By Devices (Sample Warmers, Others), Patient Type (Paediatric & Neonates, Adults), End User (Hospitals, Blood Banks and Transfusion Centre, Home Care Settings, Tissue Banks, Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Blood warmer is a medical device which is used in healthcare facilities for warming fluids and blood products to maintain body temperature to prevent hypothermia in physically traumatized or surgical patients.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

Some of the major players operating in this market are Smiths Medical Inc., 3M, EMIT CORPORATION, GE Healthcare, Stryker, Barkey GmbH & Co. KG, Geratherm Medical AG, Stihler Electronic GmbH, Belmont Instrument, LLC, Biegler GmbH, Keewell Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Braile Biomédica, ACE MEDICAL, VYAIRE MEDICAL INC, Bıçakcılar, Baxter, Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, The 37Company, Combat Medical, Ecolab among others.

Key Pointers Covered in the Blood Warmer Devices Market Trends and Forecast to 2026

Blood Warmer Devices Market New Sales Volumes Blood Warmer Devices Market Replacement Sales Volumes Blood Warmer Devices Market Installed Base Blood Warmer Devices Market By Brands Blood Warmer Devices Market Size Blood Warmer Devices Market Procedure Volumes Blood Warmer Devices Market Product Price Analysis Blood Warmer Devices Market Healthcare Outcomes Blood Warmer Devices Market Cost of Care Analysis Blood Warmer Devices Market Regulatory Framework and Changes Blood Warmer Devices Market Prices and Reimbursement Analysis Blood Warmer Devices Market Shares in Different Regions Recent Developments for Blood Warmer Devices Market Competitors Blood Warmer Devices Market Upcoming Applications Blood Warmer Devices Market Innovators Study



