Blockchain in Agriculture Market In-Depth Analysis Globally by Top Key Players- IBM Corporation; Microsoft.

Blockchain in Agriculture Market Blockchain is a technological database, where all of the transactions are recorded and connected with the help of cryptography, and every single recorded transaction is interlinked with the previous one. This database’s implementation in the agricultural market is expected to induce the transparency between the farmers and the users of these farm products, whether they are manufacturers or end-users.
Market Drivers:
Increasing concerns regarding the wastage of food grains and agricultural resources requiring transparency in supply chain; this factor is expected to drive the market growth
Increasing cases of food contamination and food scams in the agricultural sector giving rise to growth of transparent supply chain methods; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth
Scope of the Blockchain in Agriculture Market
- Current and future of Blockchain in Agriculture Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Global Blockchain in Agriculture Market By Stakeholder (Growers; Food Manufacturers/Processors; Retailers); Provider (Application & Solution Provider; Middleware Provider; Infrastructure & Protocol Provider); Application (Product Traceability, Tracking & Visibility; Payment & Settlement; Smart Contracts; Governance, Risk & Compliance Management); Organization Size (Large Enterprises; SMEs); Geography (North America; South America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the blockchain in agriculture market are IBM Corporation; Microsoft; SAP SE; Ambrosus; arc-net; OriginTrail; HARA; Ripe Technology, INC; VeChain Foundation; Eka Software Solutions Pvt Ltd; Project Provenance Ltd.;; and Full Profile.
