Biometric as a Service in Healthcare Market In-Depth Analysis Globally by Top Key Players- HID Global Corporation, Hitachi.

Biometric as a Service in Healthcare Market is segmented into five notable segments which are modality type, access control and authentication, deployment model, access channel and application.

On the basis of modality type, the market is segmented into unimodal and multimodal. In 2018, Unimodal market is likely to dominate market with 64.1% shares and is estimated to reach USD 3,938.68 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 21.8% in the forecast period.

In July 2017, M2SYS Technology (U.S.) has announced a partnership with suprema under which M2SYS Technology (U.S.) will use supremas biometric hardware that is BioMini Slim 2 fingerprint scanner for its CloudABIS(TM) Biometric Software Solutions. This will improve the performance of CloudABIS(TM) Biometric solutions.

On the basis of access control and authentication, the market is segmented into single-factor authentication and multi-factor authentication. In 2018, Single Factor Authentication market is likely to dominate market with 55.2% shares and is estimated to reach USD 3,238.15 million by 2026. It is growing at a CAGR of 21.1% in the forecast period.

Scope of the Biometric as a Service in Healthcare Market

Current and future of Biometric as a Service in Healthcare Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Global Biometric as a Service in Healthcare Market Modality Type (Unimodal and Multimodal), Access Control and Authentication (Single-Factor Authentication and Multi-Factor authentication), Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud), Access Channel (Online, In-Person, Tablet, IoS and Android), Application (Pharmacy Dispensing, Care Provider Authentication, Medical Record Security & Data Center Security, Patient Identification and Tracking, Home/Remote Patient Access, Narcotic Security, Counter Insurance Frauds and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa)–Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

Some of the major players operating in this market are Gemalto NV, agnitio, BioAXS Co. Ltd., Cenmetrix (Pvt) Ltd. , FUJITSU, HID Global Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd. , Integrated Biometrics, Innovatrics, IRITECH, INC., LaserLock International, Inc., M2SYS Technology, MorphoTrust USA, Nuance Communications, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. , SecuGen Corporation, Uniphore, lumenvox, VoiceVault Voice Authentication and other.

Key Pointers Covered in the Biometric as a Service in Healthcare Market Trends and Forecast to 2026

Biometric as a Service in Healthcare Market New Sales Volumes Biometric as a Service in Healthcare Market Replacement Sales Volumes Biometric as a Service in Healthcare Market Installed Base Biometric as a Service in Healthcare Market By Brands Biometric as a Service in Healthcare Market Size Biometric as a Service in Healthcare Market Procedure Volumes Biometric as a Service in Healthcare Market Product Price Analysis Biometric as a Service in Healthcare Market Healthcare Outcomes Biometric as a Service in Healthcare Market Cost of Care Analysis Biometric as a Service in Healthcare Market Regulatory Framework and Changes Biometric as a Service in Healthcare Market Prices and Reimbursement Analysis Biometric as a Service in Healthcare Market Shares in Different Regions Recent Developments for Biometric as a Service in Healthcare Market Competitors Biometric as a Service in Healthcare Market Upcoming Applications Biometric as a Service in Healthcare Market Innovators Study



