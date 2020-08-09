Biodegradable Paper and Plastic Packaging Market In-Depth Analysis Globally by Top Key Players- Riverside Paper Co. Inc., SmartSolve Industries.

Biodegradable Paper and Plastic Packaging Market s segmented into three notable segments which are material, type and end-user.

On the basis of material, the market is segmented into plastic and paper.

In March 2019, Stora Enso invested USD 5.65 million for building new product line at Hylte Mill in Sweden. The company will develop products and build infrastructure related to the manufacturing of fibre products. The company is engaged in providing biodegradable solutions for packaging.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into plastic and paper.

In January 2019, STOROPACK HANS REICHENECKER GMBH signed a partnership with OPITZ Packaging Systems GmbH so that they can offer automated, efficient processes in packaging logistics. The company can offer their customers a comprehensive, individual range of products with the help of this partnership.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into packaging, food and beverage, catering servicewares, personal and home care, healthcare and others.

Scope of the Biodegradable Paper and Plastic Packaging Market

Current and future of Biodegradable Paper and Plastic Packaging Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Global Biodegradable Paper & Plastic Packaging Market By Material (Plastics, Paper), Type (Plastics, Paper), End-User (Packaging, Food and Beverage, Catering Servicewares, Personal and Home Care, Healthcare, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Biodegradable paper & plastic packaging is a product which is ecofriendly and do not release any carbon at the time of the manufacturing process. The demand for biodegradable paper & plastic packaging is growing due to the growing awareness among the population related to ecofriendly packaging and is applicable for variety of the industries such as pharmaceutical, food, healthcare and environmental.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

Some of the major players operating in this market are Riverside Paper Co. Inc., SmartSolve Industries, STOROPACK HANS REICHENECKER GMBH, Özsoy Plastik, Ultra Green Sustainable Packaging, Hoşgör Plastik, Eurocell S.r.l., DoEco, Shanghai Disoxidation Enterprise Development Co.Ltd, Stora Enso, Chamness Biodegradables, Robert Cullen Ltd., Tekpak Solutions, International Paper, Be Green Packaging HQ, Hsing Chung Paper Ltd., Ecoware, American Container Concepts Corp., American Excelsior, Inc., BioApply, Federal Industries, Plastic Bag Partners, Termoplast srl and SAVOPAC

Key Pointers Covered in the Biodegradable Paper and Plastic Packaging Market Trends and Forecast to 2026

