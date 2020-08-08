Telehealth Market is Booming Market to Grow at Healthy CAGR forecast by 2026

Global telehealth market is registering a healthy CAGR of 22.67% in the forecast period of 2020-2026. Telehealth–the use of portable equipment, including audio physician trips and distant customer monitoring instruments–expands the scope of doctors and service suppliers beyond traditional clinical environments. Telehealth allows a steady connection between nurses and caregivers, and provides suppliers with a continuous flow of real-time patient wellness information. Telehealth facilities leverage technology to provide long-distance health-related education to improve customer results.

Segmentation: Global Telehealth Market

By Component (Services, Software, and Hardware)

(Services, Software, and Hardware) By Mode of Delivery (Web-Based Delivery Mode, Cloud-Based Delivery Mode, and On-Premise Delivery Mode)

(Web-Based Delivery Mode, Cloud-Based Delivery Mode, and On-Premise Delivery Mode) By End User (Providers, Payers, Patients, and Other End Users)

(Providers, Payers, Patients, and Other End Users) By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Market Competitors: Global Telehealth Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global telehealth market are Giffen Solutions, Inc., Capsule Technologies, Inc., Chiron Health, Cisco, Biotricity, A&D company, Limited, OSI Systems, Inc., Biotronik, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Global Media Group, Inc., BioTelemetry, Inc., Resideo Technologies, Inc., Masimo., eVisit Telemedicine Solution, edgeMED Healthcare, INTeleICU, iMDsoft, InTouch Technologies, Inc., AirStrip Technologies., American Well, among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Telehealth Market

Global telehealth market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of telehealth market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Increase in the elderly population is contributing to the growth of the market

Growing occurrence of chronic diseases is boosting the growth of the market

Developments in telecommunication structure is driving the growth of the market

Need for accessible possible treatments due to increasing medical costs is propelling the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Legality, secrecy, and security concerns is restricting the growth of the market

Narrow compensations in the U.S. is hindering the growth of the market

Slight or little alertness of telemedicine among developing country is hampering the growth of the market

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global telehealth market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

