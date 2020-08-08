Stereo Microscope Market Will Reach at a Highest CAGR of 6.9% by 2026

Global stereo microscopes market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. A stereo microscope is an optical microscope device that has fixed or adjustable zooming objective and is designed in such a way that to observe samples at relative low magnifications from 2.5 to 90 times. The instrument shows magnification of about maximum 300 times than that of the normal image. This is also called as dissecting microscope. The stereo microscope consists of two separated optical systems that provide an image to each of eye.

Segmentation: Global Stereo Microscopes Market

Global stereo microscopes market is segmented into five notable segments which are type, design type, zooming type, application and end user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into monocular, binocular and trinocular. In 2019, binocular segment is expected to dominate the global stereo microscopes market.

In January 2019, ZEISS introduces next generation X-ray microscopes. The microscope has an ability to provide faster submicron-resolution imaging of intact samples. With this the company increased its product portfolio by introducing new product.

On the basis of design type, the market is segmented into Greenough type and common main objective / parallel optics type. In 2019, Greenough type segment is expected to dominate the global stereo microscopes market.

On the basis of zooming type, the market is segmented into motorized zoom and manual zoom. In 2019, motorized zoom segment is expected to dominate the global stereo microscopes market.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into industrial and life science. In 2019, life science segment is expected to dominate the global stereo microscopes market.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into clinical & laboratories, research institutes, industrial inspection and academics. In 2019, industrial inspection segment is expected to dominate the global stereo microscopes market.

Competitive Analysis: Global Stereo Microscopes Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Motic, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC., Unitron, UNITRON, Vision Engineering Ltd., KEYENCE CORPORATION, ZEISS International, Meiji Techno, NIKON CORPORATION, KERN & SOHN GmbH, Celestron, LLC., Boeckel + Co (Gmbh + Co), A.KRÜSS Optronic GmbH, Walter Products, Olympus Corporation, Aven Tools, Leica Microsystems, GUILIN MICROTECH OPTICAL INSTRUMENT CO., LTD., SCIENSCOPE International, SEIWA OPTICAL Co.,Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and others.

