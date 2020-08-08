Smart Education and Learning Market Demand To Massive Growth with Leading Players

Smart Education and Learning Market is an electronic approach to learning and education with the help of software technologies such as cloud platform, learning application and others. It strengthens the capabilities of learners by proving them with the smart and customized learning solutions which also involves graphics and visuals. It is mostly been used by corporates for giving training to their employees as well as used by academic institutions to teach the students through graphics and 3D models so as to create more understanding. It saves time as students can learn at any time whenever they want. It is also economical as well as efficient as compared to the traditional methods of learning.

Global smart education and learning market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 23.67% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This acceleration in the market can be attributed due to some of the major trends in the market such as growing demand for collaboration based learning, rise in the number of virtual schools and increase in the number of learning application running on mobile phones.

Competitive Analysis: Global Smart Education and Learning Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in Global Smart Education and Learning Market are Adobe, Educomp Solutions Ltd., Cisco Systems, McGraw-Hill Education, NIIT, D2L Corporation, SAMSUNG, Sum Total Systems LLC, SMART Technologies ULC, Ellucian Company L.P., MPS Interactive Systems Limited, Saba Software, BYJU’S, Instructure Inc., PROMETHEAN LIMITED, Pearson India Educations Services Pvt. Ltd., Jenzabar Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., SkillSoft Ireland Limited., Scholastic Inc., Sungard Availability Services among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, SMART Technologies ULC announced that it will showcase its latest solutions for smart learning and education at International Society for Technology in Education Conference. The will showcase their attest solutions such as SMART Board interactive displays, SMART Notebook basic version, SMART Ink, SAMRT Learning Suite. This will expand the product portfolio of the company as well as provide flexibility and simple user interface which engages the students and get them connected

In June 2019, SMART Technologies ULC, collaborated with AVID, to empower schools positively and impact educational outcomes. They will improve the education outcomes by introducing digital literacy and empowerment, engagement, inquiry, collaboration. The main aim of this collaboration is to create a best possible classroom experiences from their technological solutions

Market Drivers:

Boost in the connectivity of handheld devices is driving the growth of the market

Increased collaboration between hardware vendors and educational content providers is boosting the growth of the market

Surging significance of e-learning in the corporate and academic setups is contributing to the growth of the market

Technological advancements in the industry is contributing to the growth of the market

Widespread government initiatives in growing markets is propelling the growth of the market

Growing number of mobile learning application is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of knowledge and expertise among end users is hampering the growth of the market

Dearth of resources and infrastructure in developing markets is hindering the growth of the market

Security and privacy concerns are restricting the growth of the market

Research Methodology: Global Smart Education and Learning Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation.

Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

