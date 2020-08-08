Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market Professional Survey Report Till 2026

The Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.

Waterproofing chemicals are chemicals intended for protection of buildings and infrastructure against water penetration. They protect from risk such as electrical, metal and health hazards, which occur due to water penetration into the structure-constructed product. Waterproofing chemicals have high durability, which increases the life of the constructed structure and lowers maintenance costs. Majorly used waterproofing chemicals are polyurethane, elastomeric coatings, expanded polyethylene, polysulphide sealants, acrylic polymer and many others. These waterproofing chemicals are applicable in liquid, solid, and slurry form.

Asia Pacific is the leading region in the global waterproofing chemicals market followed by Europe. This growth is experienced due to boom in the emerging market like China, India and Malaysia. 12th Five Year Plan and ‘Make in India’ initiation has hold China and India to be the leading markets for construction industry. Hence, Asia Pacific has a huge demand for waterproofing chemicals. North America is witnessing slow recovery in this industry from the slowdown. Latin America is also a prominent market owing to rising investments in infrastructures specially Brazil.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The leading companies in global waterproofing chemicals market are:

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

BASF

SIKA AG

Asian Paints Limited

Polygel Industries

ExxonMobil Chemicals

Dow Chemical Company

E.I. DuPont De Nemours & Co.

Evonik Industries

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Shell)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Company

Zeon Corporation

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Waterproofing Chemicals By Products:

Bitumen

APP (Atactic Polypropylene)



SBS (Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene)



Others

Polymers

TPO (Thermoplastic PolyOlefin)



PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride)



EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Terpolymer)



Others

Other (Stones, Etc.)

Waterproofing Chemicals By Application:

Roofing

Walls

Buildings

Tunnels

Landfills

Others (Structures, Etc.)

Waterproofing Chemicals By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

