Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market Professional Survey Report Till 2026

Tire cord and tire fabrics are boosting agents which act as enhancers and base of vehicle tire. Tire cord and tire fabrics provide base structure to the automobile tire and impart necessary qualities to it. Tire cord plays an imperative role in maintaining the dimensions. It also provide support, control and offer comfort to the vehicle.

Geographically this report is analyzed on the basis of region as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is the most dominant region of this market. High growth of automobile industry and presence of major regions like India and China facilitate the growth Asia Pacific region. In addition, increase in the number of vehicles in India both personal and transport respectively, further propels the growth of this market. Followed by Asia Pacific, Europe and North America are regions with high market growth. MEA and Latin America are emerging regions in this market.

Key players in the global tire cord and tire fabrics market are:

Kordarna Plus A.S.

Cordenka GmbH & Co. KG

Tokusen USA

Hyosung Corporation

Kordsa Global

SRF Ltd.

Kolon Industries

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Tire Cord And Tire Fabrics By Product

Steel

Polyester

Nylon

Rayon

Others (Including Aramid, Fiberglass, PEN, Etc.)

Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Industry

