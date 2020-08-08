Global Mannitols Market Professional Survey Report Till 2026

The Global Mannitols Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.

Mannitols are colourless crystalline sugar alcohol found in plants that taste like sucrose. Mannitols are naturally occurring polyols, mostly produced by fermentation process. Homofermentative and heterofermentative lactic acid bacteria (LAB), yeasts, and filamentous fungi are well known sources for mannitols production. It is listed in the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines which is indicate important medications for basic health system.

The major functions of mannitols are as sweeteners, diluents, excipients, and others. Mannitols are widely used in the food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries. It is used in medicals, food, analytical chemistry, illicit drugs, etc.

Geographically, the global mannitols market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America.

The companies running business in the global mannitols market are:

Roquette

Cargill

SPI Pharma

EMD Millipore

Marker Gene Technologies, Inc.

Lianmeng Chemical

Huaxu Pharmaceutical

SEGMENTATION IN REPORTS:

Mannitols By Functions:

Sweeteners

Diluents

Excipients

Others

Mannitols By Applications:

Food And Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical Industry

Others

Mannitols By Geography:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Latin America

MEA

The Global Mannitols Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Mannitols Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Mannitols Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Mannitols Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Mannitols Market Analysis By Functions

Chapter 6 Mannitols Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Mannitols Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Mannitols Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Mannitols Industry

