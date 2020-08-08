Global High Temperature Composites Market Professional Survey Report Till 2026

The Global High Temperature Composites Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.

High temperature composites are lightweight composites with resistance to temperatures up to 1000°C. In spite of being lightweight, they exhibit excellent thermo-mechanical performance and dimensional stability at exceedingly high temperatures in spite of being lightweight. Some other features displayed by them include fire-resistance, incombustibility, resistance to vibrations, and absence of smoke when exposed to heat or fire and resistance to vibrations, to name a few.

High temperature composites are typically used in the field of motorsports, aerospace, defence, naval or automotive, where they can replace metal as low-weight alternatives. Some of the commonly used resins for manufacturing high temperature composites include polyimides, benzoxazines, bismaleimides and cyanate esters.

Global high temperature composites market is rapidly growing and has a very promising future. Two main global leaders in this market are U.S. and China, besides Germany, South Korea, France, Japan, UK and Russia, are also catching up.

The leading global manufacturers of high temperature composites are:

3M Co.

General Electric Co.

CeramTec GmbH

Kyocera Corp.

SGL Carbon SE

Vesuvius PLC

UBE Industries Ltd.

COI Ceramics Inc.

Lancer Systems LP

Ultramet Inc.

Starfire Systems Inc.

Applied Thin Films Inc.

CoorsTek Inc.

MT Aerospace AG

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

High Temperature Composites By Matrix Systems:

Ceramics

Oxide/Oxide



Silicon Carbide/Silicon Carbide



Carbon/Carbon



Others

Others

High Temperature Composites By Application:

Aerospace

Defense

Power & Energy

Electrical & Electronics

Others

High Temperature Composites By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

