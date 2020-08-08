Global Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market Professional Survey Report Till 2026

The Global Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.

Circulating fluid bed (CFD) is a process of providing boilers and power plants flexibility and reducing harmful gas emissions. Circulating fluid bed boilers operate at relatively lower temperatures as compared to conventional boilers and reduce the gas emission levels. The low emission of gases such as carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide make circulating fluid bed boilers environmentally friendly. In addition, the circulating fluid bed boilers help to reduce the operational cost of boilers in power plants.

The North American market has the leading companies in circulating fluid bed boilers market that adopted this technology much earlier due to stringent gas emission laws. Hence, North America is the major geographic market for circulating fluid bed boilers. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow during the forecast period. It is due to the factors such as presence of developing countries in this region and rising industrial demands.

The key players operating in the market are:

Alfa Laval AB

Alstom SA

AE&E Nanjing Boiler Co. Ltd.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

DongFang Boiler Group Co. Ltd.

Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co. Ltd.

Formosa Heavy Industries Corp

Amec Foster Wheeler plc

Harbin Boiler Engineering Co., Ltd.

Metso Oyj

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Shanghai Boiler Works Co., Ltd.

Thermax Ltd.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market By Type

Subcritical

Supercritical

Ultra-Supercritical

Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market By Application

Oil And Gas

Chemicals

Manufacturing

Others

Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Industr

