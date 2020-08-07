Water Sports Gear and Equipment Market to Witness Substantial Growth through 2025

Increasing number of water sports enthusiasts to drive global water sports gear and equipment market

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Water Sports Gear and Equipment Market By Sports Type (Underwater Sports Gear and Equipment, In-the-water Sports Gear and Equipment, On-the-water Sports Gear and Equipment), By Product Type (Water Sports Equipment, Water Sports Apparel (Swimwear, Swim Caps, Swim Goggles, Others)), By End User (Women, Men, Children), By Distribution Channel (Sporting Goods Retailers, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, the market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. Key factors propelling the growth of global water sports gear and equipment market are growing awareness about health benefits associated with water sports activities and increasing number of water sports enthusiasts around the world. Technological advancements in the water sports gear and equipment manufacturing are also acting as a major growth driver for this market. Moreover, increasing number of water sports facilities across various regions are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years. Also, water sports activities are now being undertaken as a part of extracurricular activities in various schools and colleges, which is further creating the demand for water sports gear and equipment.

Additionally, increasing popularity of soft adventure sports like rafting, sailing and scuba diving are fueling the growth of global water sports gear and equipment. The market is also witnessing growing demand for eco-friendly water sports gear and equipment, which is expected to provide huge growth opportunity for manufacturers. Furthermore, thriving online retail industry is also supporting the market growth as the players are widely selling water sports gear and equipment across the world. However, the market is also prone to some challenges. The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to temporarily restrictions on almost all forms of water sports activities, which is expected to hamper the market growth through 2025. Moreover, religious restrictions on swimwear is also acting as a restraining factor for global water sports gear and equipment market.

The global water sports gear and equipment market is segmented based on sports type, product type, end user, distribution channel and region. Based on sports type, the market can be segmented into underwater sports gear and equipment, in-the-water sports gear and equipment and on-the-water sports gear and equipment. Among them, the underwater sports gear and equipment segment is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing popularity of underwater sports activities such as snorkeling and scuba diving.

Based on product type, the market can be segmented into water sports equipment and water sports apparel. The water sports apparel segment is further split into swimwear, swim caps, swim goggles and others. Among them, water sports equipment segment is expected to be the highest revenue generating segment during the forecast period due to the growing inclination of people towards water sports such as water aerobics, snorkeling, scuba diving, boating and jet skiing.

Major players operating in the global water sports gear and equipment market include Arena Italia S.p.A., Aquatec – Duton Industry Co., Ltd, Apollo Sports USA, Sunsets Watersports, Body Glove International, Billabong International Limited, Speedo International Ltd, Sherwood Scuba, Swimwear Anywhere, Inc., Beuchat International, Dive Rite, Johnson Outdoors Inc. and Mares SpA. The market players are using advanced technological methodologies for the manufacture of water sports gear and equipment.

“North America is expected to dominate the global water sports gear and equipment market, followed by Europe during the forecast period. Presence of a large number of water sporting sites in these two regions is making them a lucrative market for water sports gear and equipment manufacturers. However, Asia Pacific is also evolving as a high revenue generating market along with South Korea and Australia being the prime markets,” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global Water Sports Gear and Equipment Market By Sports Type (Underwater Sports Gear and Equipment, In-the-water Sports Gear and Equipment, On-the-water Sports Gear and Equipment), By Product Type (Water Sports Equipment, Water Sports Apparel (Swimwear, Swim Caps, Swim Goggles, Others)), By End User (Women, Men, Children), By Distribution Channel (Sporting Goods Retailers, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025” has evaluated the future growth potential of global water sports gear and equipment market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in global water sports gear and equipment market.

