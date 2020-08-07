Sex Toys Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend & Forecast 2025

Increasing awareness and changing perception among users are expected to drive the growth of global sex toys market

According to TechSci Research,“Global Sex Toys Market By Product (Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Lubricants, Erection Rings, Handcuffs, Others),By End-User (Male, Female), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Online and Mass merchandizers), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, the global sex toys market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period on account of growing trend of embracing sexuality and increasing customer awareness related to sex toys. A large variety of sex toys are present in the market which include luxury love devices, romantic toys and kinky play toys. The growing popularity of concept such as bondage, discipline, sadism and masochism (BDSM) are inspiring manufacturers to introduce variety of products. The presence of large number of specialty sex toys stores and online channels is also one of the factors for the growth in sex toys market. The rising e-commerce business has been playing a major role in the growth of global sex toys market due to the availability of these toys for the widespread population. People are freely discussing their sexual needs and are using sex toys to enhance their sexual experiences. Increasing penetration of social media and influence of pop culture is playing crucial role in increasing awareness about sexual health, thereby, fueling the demand for sex related products or sex toys. There are no safety regulations for the sex toys industry which allows manufacturers to develop products, without any restrictions of reporting the material used in the product, thereby driving the market.

The global sex toys market is segmented based on product, end-user, distribution channel, company and region. Based on end-user, female segment is expected to dominate the market share in the forecast period. A wide range of sex toys products are available in the market which are for female population, thereby contributing to the growth of female segment. Based on distribution channel, online segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. In many developing countries, sex toys are not legally and socially accepted, and people prefer to purchase them through online channels, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Doc Johnson Enterprises, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., Lovehoney Group Ltd., Lifestyles Healthcare Pte Ltd, BMS Factory, TENGA Co. Ltd, We-Vibe, LELOI AB (LELO), Fun Factory GmbH, Luvu Brands Inc. are some of the leading players operating in global sex toys market. The companies operating in the market are using organic strategies such as product launches, mergers and collaborations to boost their share.

“North America held lion’s share in 2019 and is expected to dominate global sex toys market during forecast period as well due to high social acceptance and presence of large number of manufacturers and retailers in countries like United States, Canada, etc. Liberal sexual lifestyle and presence of several adult stores are some other factors contributing towards high demand for sex toys in the region. Major retailers such as Target and Walmart have started selling these products, which is further boosting the market in the region.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

