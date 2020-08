Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (Ptsd) Market size by Industry Insight Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2025

According to MRFR analysis, the global Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (Ptsd) Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and was valued at USD 7.3 billion in 2018.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) develops when a person is exposed to a traumatic event such as warfare, violent sexual assault, or other severe threats on a person’s life. A person with PTSD is at a higher risk for suicide and intentional self-harm. Children under the age of 10 are less likely to develop PTSD than adults. Prevention is possible when therapy is targeted at those with early symptoms but is not valid when carried out among all people following trauma. The chief treatments for people with PTSD are counseling and medication.

The global post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) market is currently dominated by several market players. The key players are involved in product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market positions.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is expected to be the largest market owing to the increasing prevalence of PTSD and rising per capita healthcare expenditure. The post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The Asia Pacific region is the fastest region due to the increasing cases of sexual assault and road accidents and raising awareness about the treatment methods. The post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Segmentation

The global post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) market has been segmented based on treatment and end user.

The market, based on treatment, has been divided into psychotherapy and medication. The psychotherapy has been further segmented into cognitive therapy, exposure therapy, and eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR). The medication has been segmented into antidepressants, anti-anxiety medications, and prazosin. The antidepressants are classified as paroxetine, sertraline, mirtazapine, and amitriptyline, or phenelzine. The anti-anxiety drugs have been classified as beta-blockers and benzodiazepines. The medication segment is expected to hold the largest segment during the forecasted period.

The end user segment of the market are hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market as these centers are the primary locations for patients receiving treatment and surgery.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) market are Azevan Pharmaceuticals (US), Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Bionomics (Australia), Greenstone LLC (US), GlaxoSmithKline (UK), Pfizer (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), H. Lundbeck A/S (Denmark), Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (US), and Mylan NV (US).

