Personal Mobility Devices Market to E6hibit a Healthy Growth of 6% CAGR Between 2020 – 2030

Personal Mobility Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019& Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the personal mobility devices market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020–2030. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Segmentation

The global personal mobility devices market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Product Type

Walking Aids

Mobility Scooters

End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Long Term Care Centres

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the global personal mobility devices market includes the market country analysis, proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global personal mobility devices market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the global personal mobility devices market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the global personal mobility devices market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the global personal mobility devices market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact market growth significantly during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments or product innovations.

Chapter 04 – Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

This section provides an in-depth analysis on the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on global economy and its related effect across various countries. Readers can also find information on the impact of the pandemic on various sectors such as manufacturing and supply chain across the globe.

Chapter 05 – Impact of COVID-19 on Personal Mobility Devices Market

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the personal mobility devices market is explained in this chapter. It also includes sales projection for the personal mobility devices market during and after the crisis.

Chapter 06 – Global Personal Mobility Devices Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section provides detailed analysis of the historical personal mobility devices market volume, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the incremental opportunity for the current year (2020 – 2021) and an absolute opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 07 – Global Personal Mobility Devices Market Pricing Analysis

This chapter highlights the pricing analysis based on product type for base year 2019 and forecast year 2030. In addition, profit margins at each level of the personal mobility devices market are analyzed and readers can find detailed information on top importers and exporters as well as the value chain of the market.

Chapter 08 – Global Personal Mobility Devices Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast 2015-2030

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical personal mobility devices market (2015-2019), along with an opportunity analysis for the forecast period (2020-2030). Readers can also find the incremental opportunity for the current year (2020 – 2021) and absolute $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

This chapter provides details about the global personal mobility devices market on the basis of product type, end-user, sales channel, and region. In this chapter, readers can understand market attractive analysis for all segments. It also explains growth trends witnessed in the personal mobility devices market across North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 09 – Market Background

The associated industry assessment of the global personal mobility devices market is carried out in this section. In addition, this chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the global personal mobility devices market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the market. It offers insights into key market dynamics, which include drivers, restraints, and trends. It is therefore intended to help readers understand key trends followed by leading manufacturers in the personal mobility devices market.

Chapter 10 – Global Personal Mobility Devices Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Product Type

Based on product type, the personal mobility devices market is segmented into walking aids, mobility scooters, medical beds, wheelchairs, and others. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis, based on product types.

Chapter 11 – Global Personal Mobility Devices Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by End User

This chapter provides details about the personal mobility devices market on the basis of end user such as hospitals & clinics, long term care centers, households, and others, along with market attractiveness analysis.

Chapter 12 – Global Personal Mobility Devices Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Sales Channel

Based on sales channel, the personal mobility devices market is segmented into wholesalers/distributors, online retailers, multi-brand stores, specialty stores. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis, based on sales channel.

Chapter 13 – Global Personal Mobility Devices Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the personal mobility devices market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Chapter 14 – North America Personal Mobility Devices Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the personal mobility devices market in the North America region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, opportunities, and market growth based on product type and countries in the North America region.

Chapter 15 – Latin America Personal Mobility Devices Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting growth of the personal mobility devices market in the Latin America region. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the personal mobility devices market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 16 –Europe Personal Mobility Devices Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the personal mobility devices market based on its end user in several countries such as Germany, Spain, France, United Kingdom, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Chapter 17 – South Asia & Pacific Personal Mobility Devices Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the personal mobility devices market in the South Asia region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Readers can also find regional trends, restraints, and market growth of countries in the South Asia region.

Chapter 18 –East Asia Personal Mobility Devices Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the personal mobility devices market in East Asia region including the important growth prospects of the personal mobility devices in several countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Chapter 19 – Middle East and Africa Personal Mobility Devices Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter offers insights into how the personal mobility devices market is expected to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Chapter 20– Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the personal mobility devices market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 21– Competition Deep-Dive Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of leading manufacturers in the personal mobility devices market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Drive Medical GmbH & Co. KG, Invacare Corporation, Permobil Company, GF Health Products Inc., Stryker Corporation, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Arjo AB, Hill-Room Holdings Inc., Compass Health Brands, Klaxon Mobility GmbH, Sunrise Medical LLC, Briggs Medical service Company, Ottobock Holding GmbH & Co. KG, TOPRO Ltd., and, Eurovema Mobility AB.

Chapter 22 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the personal mobility devices market report.

Chapter 23 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, on the personal mobility devices market.