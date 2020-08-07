Mobile Tablets Market Growth in Healthcare Strategies, Growth Insights and Forecast to 2025

Ease of access to information and operation and constant development in such devices to ensure the better user experience is going to ensure a better growth rate for the market. This market is also going to witness better growth as the increase in its adoption by healthcare professionals can impact the market more.

The global market report on the Mobile Tablets Market Growth in Healthcare Trends showing a moderate possibility for the market to record a CAGR of 3.8% between 2019 to 2025, which has been considered by Market Research Future (MRFR) as the forecast period.

Patients are also ensuring better uptake. Surging participation from the pharmaceutical industries in terms of app developments to make sure it gets better acknowledgment from doctors, patients, and nurses. Prompt availability of various information is also going to ensure better uptake of mobile tablets in healthcare. The biotech industry is also on a course to ensure better growth for mobile tablets in the healthcare market.

But the mobile tablets in the healthcare market may find the cost of these devices to be a restraint. Complicated technicalities can also deter people from adopting such technologies, which can hold back the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

Apple Inc

Hewlett-Packard

Barco

Samsung Group

Microsoft Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corp

Sand Dune Ventures

Advantech Co

ASUSTeK Computer Inc

Teguar Computers

Dell

ARBOR Technology Corp

HCL Technologies

Segmentation

The global market report covering the mobile tablets in healthcare has been segmented by application and end users by MRFR for a detailed discussion.

By application, the global report on the market for mobile tablets in the healthcare covers patient monitoring & data collection, prescribing & issuing medicine, dashboard & reports, appointment scheduling. T

By end user, the report on the global market for mobile tablets in the healthcare can be segmented into hospitals & clinics, government organizations & research centers, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Americas: The largest regional market.

North America: The North American market for the mobile tablets in healthcare market is growing due to increased adoption of healthcare IT within the region. Further, the integrated digital care fund awarded approximately 63 million to the NHS trust in 2016 for facilitating the adoption of electronic health records.

US: The US is estimated to hold a major share in the America mobile tablets in the healthcare market. In 2016, ~95% of all the eligible and critical access hospitals demonstrated efficient use of certified healthcare IT services. Such an adaption of healthcare IT is estimated to increase the adaption rate of market products.

Latin America: Steady investments in healthcare infrastructure is expected to fuel the growth of the market in this region. Further, government bodies in Latin America are supporting the adoption of healthcare IT in their major hospitals and clinics. Thus, increasing support from government along with favorable government policies is providing a strong background for use of mobile tablets in the healthcare industry within the region.

Europe: Growing market penetration of healthcare IT services and a dearth of physicians is estimated to boost the market within the region.

UK: According to the NHS statistics of 2017, it was estimated that the UK had 2.8 physicians per 1,000 in 2016. Such a dearth of the physician is estimated to boost the telemedicine market, as increasing number of patients are relying on remote healthcare services. Thus, boosting the market growth.

Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing regional market for mobile tablets in healthcare is Asia-Pacific.

Japan: Japan is estimated to hold a major share in the market, owing to a well-developed healthcare system and increasing acceptance of telemedicine within the country. Further, Japan continues to be a top export prospect. The position reflects the fact that Japan has the third-highest GDP level globally. Also, the Japanese government executed the Social Security and Tax Number System in January 2016 to improve the social infrastructure and governmental administrative efficiency. The system’s utilization in the healthcare industry is restricted to administrative procedures for health insurance. Hence, the above factors indicate that healthcare IT already has a good foundation in Japan and has huge potential for growth in the near future.

India: India is a high growth economy within the region. The country has changing regulations of telehealth, and more people are accepting such services.

NOTE : Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.