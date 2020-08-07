Intumescent Coatings Market In-Depth Analysis Globally by Top Key Players- Jotun, The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Intumescent Coatings Market Intumescent is a type of chemical substance that expands once it comes in contact with any high temperature environment and acts like a layer against the high temperatures for the substrate material it is applied to. A thermochemical reaction takes place which makes the coating expand in volume and makes the density decreased for the substance. It protects the surface for a limited period of time, enabling the proper rescue and course of action to take place.

Market Drivers:

Increasing concerns and awareness regarding the safety from fires, and benefits of intumescent coatings for fire-resistance is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing urbanization and preferences of light weighted materials and the need for coating them with fire resistant coatings is also expected to drive the market growth

Scope of the Intumescent Coatings Market

Current and future of Intumescent Coatings Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Global Intumescent Coatings Market By Type (Thin-Film Intumescent Coatings, Thick-Film Intumescent Coatings), Substrate (Structural Steel & Cast Iron, Wood, Others), Resin (Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Alkyd, Others), Technology (Water Based, Solvent Based, Epoxy Based, Powder Based), Application (Hydrocarbons, Cellulosic), Application Technique (Brush/Roller, Spray), End-User (Building & Construction, Industrial, Aerospace, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the intumescent coatings market are Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries Inc., Jotun, The Sherwin-Williams Company, HEMPEL A/S, Promat International NV, Kansai Paint Co.Ltd., Teknos Group, 3M, Carboline Company, TREMCO ILLBRUCK, BASF SE, Contego International Inc., Isolatek International, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Envirograf, Albi Protective Coatings, Arabian vermiculite industries, No-Burn Inc., SKK Pte. Ltd., Demilec USA Inc., Monarch Industrial Products, Gangotri Hi-Tech Coatings, Rudolf Hensel GmbH, and Benjamin Moore & Co.

Key Pointers Covered in the Intumescent Coatings Market Trends and Forecast to 2026

Intumescent Coatings Market New Sales Volumes Intumescent Coatings Market Replacement Sales Volumes Intumescent Coatings Market Installed Base Intumescent Coatings Market By Brands Intumescent Coatings Market Size Intumescent Coatings Market Procedure Volumes Intumescent Coatings Market Product Price Analysis Intumescent Coatings Market Healthcare Outcomes Intumescent Coatings Market Cost of Care Analysis Intumescent Coatings Market Regulatory Framework and Changes Intumescent Coatings Market Prices and Reimbursement Analysis Intumescent Coatings Market Shares in Different Regions Recent Developments for Intumescent Coatings Market Competitors Intumescent Coatings Market Upcoming Applications Intumescent Coatings Market Innovators Study



