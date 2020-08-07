Intelligent Transport System Market In-Depth Analysis Globally by Top Key Players- Kapsch Trafficcom, Tomtom International BV.

Intelligent Transport System Market Intelligent transportation system (ITS) is the use of detecting, examination, control and correspondences innovations to ground transportation to enhance wellbeing, portability and proficiency. ITS incorporates an extensive variety of uses that offer data to ease blockage, enhance movement administration, limit ecological effect and increment the advantages of transportation to business clients and people in general. Intelligent transportation system is a part of the Internet of Things, includes vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-framework (V2I) innovation and joins both remote and wire line interchanges based data and hardware advancements. Remote innovation is utilized to interface vehicle data and area to different vehicles, other transportation modes, (for example, people on foot or bicyclists), nearby foundation and remote framework in the cloud. ITS is significantly affecting transportation in applications, for example, electronic toll gathering, slope meters, activity light cameras, movement flag coordination, travel flag need and voyager data systems

Global Intelligent Transport System Market By Component (Hardware, Software and Services), By System (Advanced Traffic Management System, Advanced Traveler Information System and others), By Application (Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring System, Intelligent Traffic System, Collision Avoidance System and others), and By Geographical Segments- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Some of the dominant players in global intelligent transportation system market are Thales Group, Siemens AG, Garmin Ltd., Kapsch Trafficcom, Tomtom International BV, Q-Free ASA, Denso Corporation, Efcon AG, Lanner Electronics, Savari Inc., Transcore Inc., Iteris Inc., Atkins Group, Ricardo plc., 3M, Hitachi, Nuance Communications Incorporation, Telenav Inc. and Lanner Electronics Inc.

