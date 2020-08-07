How to Fix Garmin Auto Sync | Toll Free Number : +1 844-687-1001

Auto-sync is the quickest way to get your workout data into Sport Tracks if you utilize a Garmin device. But, as you know, the technique can be a bit granular. Minor problems can arise that break the connection between Garmin and Sport track. This article describes how to overcome these problems. If you have more issue then call Garmin Support Team. They will assist you.

The Garmin Connect app features a setting called Auto Sync for Garmin that determines the frequency of sync attempts between your Garmin device and phone.

1) Check your workflow

If you are having trouble, make sure that you are following the proper sync process. You are missing a step! For Auto-sync to work, you must link the Sport Track to your Garmin Connect account (explained in this post). When you have finished a workout, you need to delete the file from your device and on the Garmin Connect website. Smartphone or tablet is the easiest way to accomplish this.

This is how to do it:

1. Turn on Bluetooth on your mobile device.

2. Wait for your Garmin to pair with your mobile device (your Garmin will notify you when it is paired).

3. Launch Garmin Connect app on your mobile device

At this point, the mobile app will pull the workout file from your Garmin device and upload it to the Garmin Connect website (this may take a minute or two). The moment your workout is uploaded to the Garmin Connect website, Auto-sync will send it to Sport Track.

You must follow these steps whenever you sync files from your Garmin to Sport Tracks (which, let's face it, should be every activity :)). If you follow this process correctly and auto-sync fails to work, it is best to delete the connections between your accounts and then re-link them.

2) Clean your slate

Here’s how you remove Garmin Connects link in Sport Track:

1. In your Sport Track account, select “My Account” from the drop-down menu at the top right of the screen.

2. Select the “Sharing” button from the vertical menu on the left side of the next screen.

3. Finally, click on the “Remove” button near Garmin Connect.

Now that Sport Tracks is un-linked, you should also remove the link to your Garmin Connect account. To do this, you need to go to the “Applications” section of the Garmin Connect website and click “Remove Permission” for Sport break. This is where you can find the application section in Garmin Connect.

1. Go to the Garmin Connect website and log in

2. Click your profile icon at the top right of the screen

3. Click Account Settings

4. Click on Account Information

5. Scroll to the bottom of that screen, you should see the application section there

If you see more than one link to Sport Tracks in your Garmin Connect account, be sure to click "Remove Permission" for each of them until they are all gone.

3) Resubmit your Accounts

After removing the Sport Tracks connection from your Garmin Connect Account, you can go back to the Sharing section of Sport Tracks and re-establish the connection with Garmin Connect. Once you have done this, do a test workout with your Garmin device (walking a bit around the block is enough). To get this test workout away from your Garmin and on the Garmin Connect website, follow the instructions in the “Check your workflow” section above. Finally, check out this workout in your Sport Track dashboard to see if Auto-Sync is working properly.

