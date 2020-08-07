Global V2X Cybersecurity Market Outlook, Opportunity, Development,Top Key Players Analysis,Demand And Forecast 2020 – 2027

V2X Cybersecurity is also referred as Vehicle to Everything. This technology is based on various communications such as Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle to Infrastructure (V2I), and digital wireless communication which collectively called as V2X and provides safety and privacy solutions.

Large amount of data generated by vehicles and increase in cyberattacks is considered as key driving factors which are expected to boost the global V2X Cybersecurity Market growth. Furthermore, increase in technological advancements and innovations will have the positive impact on market growth. For instance, in June 2019, HARMAN had launched its new Dual Mode V2X system for enhancement of automotive safety and privacy. HARMAN International is wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics focused on connected technologies for automotive, enterprise, and consumer markets. Dual Mode V2X system features both software and hardware into DSRC and cellular (5G) Vehicle-to-Everything networks removing the guesswork for numerous safety systems. Moreover, increase in demand for electric vehicles will positively influence the market growth during this forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/V2X-Cybersecurity-Market/request-sample

However, V2X cybersecurity is complex ecosystem with multiple stakeholders is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global V2X Cybersecurity Market is segmented into Unit such as On-Board Unit, and Roadside Unit, by connectivity such as DSRC, and Cellular, by communication such as V2V, V2I, V2G, V2C, and V2P. Further, market is segmented into security such as PKI, and Embedded, and by vehicle type such as Passenger car, and Commercial Vehicle.

Also, Global V2X Cybersecurity Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Infineon Technologies AG, AUTOCRYPT, Autotalks Ltd., ESCRYPT, HARMAN International, ID Quantique, IDnomic, Karamba Security, NXP Semiconductors, and Vector Informatik GmbH

Market Taxonomy

By Unit

On-Board Unit

Roadside Unit

By Connectivity

DSRC

Cellular

By Communication

V2V

V2I

V2G

V2C

V2P

By Security

PKI

Embedded

By Vehicle Type

Passenger car

Commercial Vehicle

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Browse Full Research Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/V2X-Cybersecurity-Market

About Us

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

sales@qualiketresearch.com

Website: https://qualiketresearch.com