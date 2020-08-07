Global Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global ultra-low temperature freezers market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of ultra-low temperature freezers. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the ultra-low temperature freezers market during the period. The global ultra-low temperature freezers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market is Included in the Report for Free. To Know More Request Sample of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/2029

Ultra-low temperature freezers are bio-coolers and one of the critical storage and preservation device. Ultra-low temperature freezers widely used in biological products, to preserve bacteria, viruses, chemicals, drugs, cell preparations, and tissue samples. In addition, using temperature control, ULT freezer allows temperatures to be adjusted to match the temperature capability to storage.

Generally, the temperature scope of ultra-low temperature freezers is from – 45C to – 86C for most of the biological samples. Ultra-low temperature freezers are divided into 3 types based on temperature ranges that are -60degree, -86 degree, and -105 degree to -150 degree ultra-low temperature freezers. -60 degree freezer is fit for electronic devices, tuna preservation, special materials at low temperature, biological materials, stored plasma, vaccines, and reagents. -86 degree freezer used in biological products and -105 degree to -150 degree freezers for research institutes, biotechnology, metal processing, hospitals, university laboratories, epidemic prevention system, blood banks, military enterprises.

DNA/RNA, Plant Samples and Insect Artifacts, Autopsy Materials, Blood, Plasma and Tissues, Chemicals, Drugs, And Antibiotics Drives the Growth of Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market

Increased adoption of automatic ultra-low temperature freezers in bio banks and laboratories to store biological samples such as DNA/RNA, plant samples and insect artifacts, autopsy materials, blood, plasma and tissues, chemicals, drugs, and antibiotics drives the growth of ultra-low temperature freezers market. Owing to benefits such as reduction in time required for storing and retrieving samples delivered by automatic ULT freezers boosts the growth of ultra-low temperature freezers industry.

In addition, a rising number of organ donations and rising awareness in public and private organizations propels the adoption of ULT freezers for organ storage. Along with technologicaladvancements in ULT freezers, factors such as the development of portable freezers, a natural refrigerant, reduced energy consumption, and provision of temperature uniformity drives the growth of ultra-low temperature freezers market. The growing facilities in research sectors such as life sciences and biomedical for orphan drugs with growing demand for personalized medicines fuels the growth of ultra-low temperature freezers market.

Moreover, elderly people suffering from diseases that require transplantation such as chronic kidney disease increases the growth of ultra-low temperature freezers market. Manufacturing firms and performance testing labs use ultra-low temperature freezers to determine the ability of products and machinery to perform reliably under severe low-temperature conditions that boost the growth of ultra-low temperature freezers market. However, a higher power consumption of ULT freezers will hinder the growth of the ultra-low temperature freezers market. Furthermore, development in ULT freezers such as Total Sample Security, technological advancements in ULT freezer and lower energy consumption is providing a beneficial opportunity for ultra-low temperature freezers market.

Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report along with Discount on the Study: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/2029

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected as a Fastest Growing Region

Among the geography, North America has a huge number of bio banks and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. In addition, High adoption of technologically advanced ULT freezers facilitates growth in this region. Presence of ultra- low temperature freezer manufacturing companies such as Panasonic Healthcare Corporation of North America, VWR International, Helmer Scientific, Haier, Eppendorf AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. boosts the growth of ULT freezers and many Product manufactures in this region are testing their equipment’s. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is expected as a fastest growing region owing to rising awareness of ultra-low temperature freezers and an increasing number of bio banks and forensic labs coupled with growing government support. Moreover, enhancement in healthcare infrastructure in this region can also provide a major boost for the market growth.

Segments in the Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Industry

The report on global ultra-low temperature freezers market covers segments such as product type, cooling temperature range, defrosting type, end users, and application. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include upright ULT freezers and chest ULT freezers. On the basis of cooling temperature range, the sub-markets include -40 to -60 degree, -61 to -86 degree, and greater than -86 degree. On the basis of defrosting type, the sub-markets include automatic and manual. On the basis of end users, the sub-markets include research universities, medical centers and hospitals, blood banks, and forensic labs for long-term evidence storage. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include blood & blood products, biological samples, flammable materials, drug compounds, and others.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-ultra-low-temperature-freezers-market

Market Major Key Players of the Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Industry

The report provides profiles of the companies in the ultra-low temperature freezers market such as Eppendorf AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Arctiko, Bionics scientific technologies (p) ltd., Lec Medical, LABCOLD, REMI GROUP, VWR INTERNATIONAL, BINDER GmbH, and Helmer Scientific.

Reasons to Buy this Report: