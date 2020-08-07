Global Speciality Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Size, Share, Demand, Trend, Latest Innovations & Application Analysis And Industry Growth Forecast 2027

Speciality Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market: An Overview

Speciality Pulp and Paper Chemicals are used primarily to apply a coating on paper to improve its properties such as appearance, weight reduction, tensile and compressive strength, tear-resistance and reduction in water usage during production. These qualities help to use paper as a packaging material efficiently as paper without Speciality Pulp and Paper Chemicals will not give a proper benefit of modifications in design and new designs and innovation in packaging. Also, the recent technological advancements require Speciality Pulp and Paper Chemicals to print and label packaging material and help to drive the Speciality Pulp and Paper Chemicals market.

Speciality Pulp and Paper Chemicals are also responsible for increasing optical brightness and fluorescent brightness by using respective agents which in turn expected to leads to grow the Speciality Pulp and Paper Chemicals market during the forecast period. Paper as a packaging material is highly preferred by the manufacturers as well as consumers since it solves the problem of sustainability and reduces the carbon footprint to the possible extent. These aforementioned reasons are expected to boost the Speciality Pulp and Paper Chemicals market during the forecast period.

Speciality Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market: Dynamics

The factors which drive the Speciality Pulp and Paper Speciality Chemicals market are an increase in demand in functional chemicals such as dyes, pigments, binders, sizing chemicals, special coating agents and paper for printing & labeling, increase in demand of coated paper which gives better look like packaging material and can be used to self-branding of the product.

The factors which restrain the Speciality Pulp and Paper Speciality Chemicals market are the negative impact of chemicals on the environment and difficulty in recyclability or reusability of the paper coated with chemicals.

Speciality Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market: Segmentation

The Speciality Pulp and Paper Chemicals market is segmented on the basis of the type of chemicals and applications.

The Speciality Pulp and Paper Chemicals market is segmented on the basis of the type of chemicals as

Bleaching

Functional

Coating

Others (Basic and Process Chemicals)

The Speciality Pulp and Paper Chemicals market is segmented on the basis of applications as

Packaging

Printing and writing

Labelling

Speciality Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market: Regional Outlook

Asia-pacific region is the largest share contributor in terms of volume due to the presence of counties such as China, Japan, and India. Approximately half of the global Speciality Pulp and Paper Chemicals market contribution is accounted for by the Asia-Pacific region and is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to an increase in the number of consumers. Europe is the second-largest share contributor in Speciality Pulp and Paper Chemicals market due to an increase in awareness over the sustainability of this particular region. North America is expected to have positive growth in Speciality Pulp and Paper Chemicals market during the forecast period. Latin America, Middle East & Africa and Oceania are the regions that are expected to have moderate growth in Speciality Pulp and Paper Chemicals market due to emerging economies, a rise in the e-commerce business and an increase in investments during the forecast period.

Speciality Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in Speciality Pulp and Paper Chemicals market are Ashland Inc, BASF SE, Buckman Laboratories International Inc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and The Dow Chemical Company, Kemira Oyj, Shell Chemicals, AkzoNobel N.V., Nalco Holding Company, SNF Floerger, Evonik Industries AG, Nalco Holding Company, Clariant, ERCO Worldwide, Imerys, Solvay and Novozymes.

Speciality Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market: Impact of COVID-19

As the major market of Speciality Pulp and Paper Chemicals is related to printing, packaging, and labeling related business, it is expected that the COVID-19 pandemic severely damages the Speciality Pulp and Paper Chemicals market growth. Many non-essential consumable’s productions have been halted by many countries by imposing lockdown which is turn hamper the growth curve of the Speciality Pulp and Paper Chemicals market and expected to achieve minima during the course of this pandemic. However, once the market becomes functional again, it is expected that the Speciality Pulp and Paper Chemicals market grow gradually till the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

