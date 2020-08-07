Global Public Cloud Storage Services Market In-Deep Analysis And Experts Review Report 2020-2026

Public Cloud Storage Services Market: Introduction

Public cloud storage services are cost-effective and offer scalability, reliability and performance benefits. Using public cloud storage services lets organizations offload management tasks and the costs associated with supporting physical hardware to an external provider. An organization’s data is stored in the provider’s data center and the provider manages and maintains all facets of the data center, including power, cooling and server maintenance. As a result, organizations don’t have to worry about archive planning, implementing security practices or conducting resource planning for future data growth.

Public cloud storage services are also cost-effective; organizations pay only for the resources they use. Public cloud storage services provides a scalable and agile environment for businesses to increase or decrease storage on demand. Organizations use the public cloud to store both structured and unstructured data. Many applications that have made their way to the cloud — such as those that use back-end databases or structured data — handle data from applications that tie directly into cloud database services. This type of cloud storage environment is appealing to companies that are either just starting out and don’t want to purchase hardware or that are looking for scalable storage that doesn’t require a large capital expenditure.

Get Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=26570

The Best Cloud Storage and File-Sharing Services for 2020

Public Cloud Storage Services Market: Drivers and Challenges

Few of the major driving factors of public cloud storage services market are that the companies that are just starting out, need not worry about the expenses involved in maintaining their own data center. These companies can take public cloud storage services on rent from any of the providers of cloud storage services. In addition to this, the companies need to pay only as per their usage at the end of the month, once they have availed the cloud storage services, hence they don’t need to invest beforehand. Also, customer can select the media type, volume size, and maximum IOPS and throughput per volume and per instance depending upon their requirement. Hence the public cloud storage services vendors offers flexibility in choosing a plan, which makes it easier for the customers/enterprises to avail services as per their requirement.

Public Cloud Storage Services Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of service:

Software-as-a-Service

Infrastructure-as-a-Service

Segmentation on the basis of enterprise:

SMEs

Large scale Enterprises

Segmentation on the basis of vertical:

BFSI

IT & Telecommunications

Government & Defense

Transportation

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Others

Public Cloud Storage Services Market: Key Market Players

Few of the companies in Public Cloud Storage Services market are: Amazon Web Services, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, AT&T, Google, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Verizon Enterprise and Rackspace Inc. These companies are focused towards innovating and enhancing their existing solutions in order to increase their market share in Public Cloud Storage Services market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis Across Industries And Markets – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=26570

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data or countries. – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=26570

Related Reports Press-Release –

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lingerie-market-to-expand-at-6-4-cagr-due-to-rising-attention-toward-personal-aesthetics-noted-transparency-market-research-300864403.html

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/human-machine-interface-hmi-market-to-expand-with-12-5-due-to-emerging-trend-of-automation-in-industries-says-tmr-300813089.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information, we offer customized solutions through adhocreports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key tohelp enterprises reach right decision.”

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com