Global Plant-based Yogurt Market on a Steady Growth Trail; FMI Provides Projections in Light of COVID-19 Pandemic in its New Revised Report

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the Plant-based Yogurt market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020–2030. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the Plant-based Yogurt market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Segmentation

The global plant-based yogurt market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Nature

Conventional

Organic

Product Type

Cereal Type

Oat Rice Corn Spelt

Legume Soy Pea Peanut Lupin Chick Pea

Nut Almond Coconut Hazelnut Pistachio Walnut Cashew Pili Nut

Seed Sesame Flax Hemp Sunflower

Pseudo Cereal Quinoa Teff Amarnath Cassava



Flavour

Regular

Vanilla

Strawberry

Blueberry

Cherry

Peach

Raspberry

Coconut

Coffee

Others

Price Range

Economic

Mid-Range

Premium

Sales Channel

Food Service

Retail

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Discounters

Independent Small Groceries

E-commerce

Others

Global

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the plant-based yogurt market includes the market proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global Plant-based Yogurt market.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the plant-based yogurt market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the Plant-based Yogurt market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader, understand the scope of the plant-based yogurt market report.

Chapter 03 – Market Background

The associated industry assessment of the plant-based yogurt market is carried out in this section. The macroeconomic factors affecting growth of the plant-based yogurt market are provided in this section and the impact of these macroeconomic indicators on the plant-based yogurt market is analyzed. The Price Ranging overview and technological advancements in the plant-based yogurt market is also provided.

Chapter 04 – Global Plant-based Yogurt Market Value Chain

Profit margins at each level of the Plant-based Yogurt market are analyzed and readers can find detailed information on top importers and exporters as well as the value chain of the plant-based yogurt market.

Chapter 05 – Market Dynamics

The drivers and restraints impacting the growth of the plant-based yogurt market are explained in this chapter. Opportunities and ongoing trends in the plant-based yogurt market are also comprehensively discussed.

Chapter 06 – Global Plant-based Yogurt Market Analysis and Forecast 2015-2030

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical plant-based yogurt market (2015-2019), along with an opportunity analysis for the forecast period (2020-2030). Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020 – 2021) and incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 07 – Global Plant-based Yogurt Market Pricing Analysis

This chapter includes detailed regional pricing analysis based on nature. In this chapter, readers can find pricing analysis based on manufacturer level price, distributor level price, and retailer level price.

Chapter 08 – Global Plant-based Yogurt Market Demand (Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical plant-based yogurt market (2015-2019), along with an opportunity analysis for the forecast period (2020-2030). Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020 – 2021) and incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 09 – Global Plant-based Yogurt Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Nature

Based on nature, the plant-based yogurt market is segmented into conventional and organic. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the plant-based yogurt market and market attractiveness analysis based on nature.

Chapter 10 – Global Plant-based Yogurt Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Product Type

Based on product type, the plant-based yogurt market is segmented into cereal type, legume, nut, seed, and pseudo cereal. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the plant-based yogurt market and market attractiveness analysis based on product type.

Chapter 11 – Global Plant-based Yogurt Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Flavour

Based on flavour, the Plant-based Yogurt market is classified into regular, vanilla, strawberry, blueberry, cherry, peach, raspberry, coconut, coffee, and others. This part also offers market attractiveness analysis based on flavour.

Chapter 12 – Global Plant-based Yogurt Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Price Range

Based on price range, the plant-based yogurt market is classified into economic, mid-range, and premium. This part also offers market attractiveness analysis based on price range.

Chapter 13 – Global Plant-based Yogurt Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Sales Channel

Based on sales channel, the plant-based yogurt market is classified into food service and retail. Retail sales channel is further classified into modern trade, convenience stores, specialty stores, discounters, independent small groceries, e-commerce, and others. This part also offers market attractiveness analysis based on sales channel.

Chapter 14 – Global Plant-based Yogurt Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the Plant-based Yogurt market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 15 – North America Plant-based Yogurt market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Plant-based Yogurt market in North America, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in the North America region.

Chapter 16 – Latin America Plant-based Yogurt market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting growth of the Plant-based Yogurt market in Latin America. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the Plant-based Yogurt market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 17 –Europe Plant-based Yogurt market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the Plant-based Yogurt market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Russia, Poland, and the Rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 18 – East Asia Plant-based Yogurt market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Plant-based Yogurt market in the East Asia region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes Japan, China, and South Korea. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in the APEJ region.

Chapter 19 – South Asia Plant-based Yogurt market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the key countries of South Asia such as India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Rest of South Asia Plant-based Yogurt market.

Chapter 20 – Oceania Plant-based Yogurt market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter offers insights into how the Plant-based Yogurt market is expected to grow in major countries in the Middle East region such as Australia and New Zealand, during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Chapter 21 – Middle East & Africa Plant-based Yogurt market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter contains information about the market growth of Plant-based Yogurt in Middle East region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, North Africa, and the Rest of Middle East, during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Chapter 22 –Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the Plant-based Yogurt market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 23 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of leading manufacturers in the Plant-based Yogurt market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Danone S.A., Chobani LLC, Hain Celestial, General Mills, Valio, Granarolo, Trader Joe’s, DAHlicious, TRIBALLAT NOYAL, Siggi’s Dairy, Oatly AB, Lyrical Foods, Stonyfield Farm, Springfield Creamery, Inc, Valsoia S.p.A, Daiya Foods Inc. , Follow Your Heart, Califia Farms, Coconut Collaborative, Yofix Probiotics Ltd, COYO Pty Ltd., GT’s Living Foods, Good Karma, Forager Project, LLC, EVR Foods Inc., Anita’s, Yooga, King International Operations, Nothing But Real, Inc. – Hälsa Foods, Ripple Foods , and others.

Chapter 24 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the plant-based yogurt report.

Chapter 25 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, on the plant-based yogurt market.