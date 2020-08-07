Future of Global Vascular Stent Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Vascular Stent Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global vascular stent market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of vascular stent. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the vascular stent market during the period. The global vascular stent market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market is Included in the Report for Free. To Know More Request Sample of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/2001

Vascular stents are devices used for relieving the contraction of the blocked blood vessel. The vascular stent is a promising component in the rapid and effective approach to treating cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases. In this treatment, vascular stent along with a balloon is inserted into the lesion areas to support the narrow and blocked vessel areas. It also helps in reducing vessel elastic recoil and remodeling and preserve the patency of the blood flow.

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease Drives the Growth of the Vascular Stent Market

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease drives the growth of the vascular stent industry. According to the WHO, more than 17 million people die annually from cardiovascular disease (CVD). Vascular stent plays important role in the treatment of the cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases. The occurrence of these diseases is rising very rapidly owing to the changing lifestyle habits and environmental conditions that necessitate the use of vascular stents. A vascular stent is used to maintain the patency of structure vessels during the minimally intensive procedure. In addition, growing adoption of vascular stents in the minimally intensive surgeries is anticipated to boost the demand of vascular stent market. Furthermore, factors such as the growing aging population, rising healthcare expenditure, and helpful medical reimbursement policies contribute to the growth of the vascular stent market.

Moreover, the introduction of biodegradable materials and the metals & polymers with unique technological properties in the manufacturing of vascular stents are projected to create numerous opportunities in the vascular stent market. Additionally, the growing technological advancements in the healthcare sector and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are likely to create a positive impact on the vascular stent market in the upcoming years.

Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report along with Discount on the Study: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/2001

North America Holds the Maximum Market Share in the Vascular Stent Market

Among the geographies, North America holds the maximum market share in the vascular stent market followed by Europe. The growing prevalence of chronic disease, high adoption of minimally invasive surgery and the presence of large market players are driving the growth of vascular stent market in the North America region. Furthermore, the developed healthcare infrastructure is expected to contribute to the growth of the vascular stent market in the North America region. In addition, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the vascular stent market owing to the growing geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditures.

Segmentation of the Vascular Stent Industry

The report on global vascular stent market covers segments such as types, material, and mode of delivery, product, and end user. On the basis of types, the sub-markets include dual therapy stent (DTS), bioresorbable vascular scaffold (BVS), bio-engineered stent, a bare metal stent (BMS), and drug eluting stent (DES). On the basis of material, the sub-markets include metallic stents, polymer, and others. On the basis of mode of delivery, the sub-markets include self-expanding stents and balloon-expandable stents. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include peripheral stents, EVAR stent grafts, and coronary stents. On the basis of the end user, the sub-markets include hospitals, cardiac centers, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Key Players in the Vascular Stent Market

The report provides profiles of the companies in the vascular stent market such as IBM, Accenture, AWS, Grid+, Oracle, BigchainDB GmbH, Microsoft, Nodalblock, Power Ledger Pty Ltd, and BTL.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-vascular-stent-market

Reasons to Buy this Report: