DNA Sequencing Market Outlook 2020- Insights, Growth Analysis, Future Trends, Forecasts To 2030

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “DNA Sequencing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2030.” According to the report, the global DNA sequencing market is estimated to be over US$ 8,500.0 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~18.0% from 2019 to 2030.

Growing adoption of personalized & regenerative medicines and rising incidences of chronic disorders, and advent of novel technologies have also been significant in complimenting to the growth of this market. However, High cost related sequencing have limited the adoption of these techniques and ethical issues related to DNA sequencing in reproductive health are some of the factors likely to restrain the market to a certain extent.

Download PDF for Deep Analysis on COVID-19’s Impact on “DNA Sequencing Market”

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/231

Top Players

The prominent players operating in the global DNA sequencing market are Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher (Beckman Coulter), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc., LI-COR, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others

The introduction of regenerative & personalized medicines has been one of the major factors propelling the growth of the global DNA sequencing market. For instance, rising incidences & prevalence of chronic disorders have triggered the need for personalized medicines, to specifically cater to the genome of an individual. DNA sequencing technology application, in this field have assisted researchers to better understand the genomic makeup and thereby formulate drugs specifically catering to ailments.

For instance, technological advancements in the sector of sequencing-services have played a pivotal role in impelling the global DNA sequencing market. Since, the commercial introduction of first generation sequencing techniques, followed by next-generation sequencing (NGS), DNA sequencing has matured into an essential tool for studying genetic features for a wide range of applications. As novel, innovative & advanced technologies are continuously being introduced, the market for global DNA sequencing market, looks extremely promising in the coming years.

To Know COVID-19 Impact,Speak to Analysts @

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/speak-to-analyst/231

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global DNA sequencing market in 2019. The large share of this region can be attributed to several factors such as presence of advanced healthcare & research infrastructure, rising incidences & prevalence of chronic disorders and availability of funding & grants for carrying out R&D studies. However, Asia Pacific is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to favorable government regulations, improving research infrastructure and growing economic capabilities among countries in this region.

The Queries answered by DNA Sequencing Market Research Report include:

What are the key producers, equipment suppliers, raw material suppliers, end users, distributors and traders in the DNA Sequencing Market?

What are the crucial factors impacting the DNA Sequencing Market Growth?

What are production processes, major problems or obstacles, and solutions to tone down the development risk?

What is the contribution made by regional manufacturers to the overall market?

What are the major market segment, influential trends, market potential, and key challenges that the market is witnessing?

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION

Market Definition

Market Classification

Geographic Scope

Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030

Currency Used

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Framework

Data Collection Technique

Data Sources

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Market Estimation Methodology

Bottom Up Approach

Top Down Approach

Data Validation and Triangulation

Market Forecasting Model

Limitations/Assumptions of the Study

ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY

MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT

Overview

Drivers

Barriers/Challenges

Opportunities

Buy Full Research Report Now @

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/231

About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement and advisory services. It is a 100% subsidiary of ExlTech. The firm has always been at the forefront of innovations to address worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We offer our clients a unique depth of market intelligence in an actionable format to move their business forward. Our analysis incorporates consumer study in more than 100 countries, providing a tactical approach to drive sustained business growth.

We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that will help you to overcome complexities and stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence, we unfold contingencies for our clients in the evolving world of technology, mega-trends, and industry convergence. We inspire our clients to empower and shape their businesses and to build world-class products.

Contact Us:

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Website: www.marketindustryreports.com