Covid-19 Update: Immunomodulators Market Industry Trends And Developments 2020-2026 | Top Leaders- Squarex, BioRap Technologies LTD, Pfizer Inc., NPO Petrovax Pharm

Leading Players are:

Squarex, BioRap Technologies LTD, Pfizer Inc., NPO Petrovax Pharm, ResoTher Pharma, InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB, Step-Pharma, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals., Horizon Therapeutics plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., iTeos, BioNTech SE, ZERIA Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd., Atox Bio, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co., Inc. among others.

The Immunomodulators report uttered an entire view of this market by substituting it when it comes to application as well as region. Trends examines regional segmentation integrates prospective and present requirement for them from the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa. The report covers the major applications of industry in the leading region.

Global Immunomodulators Market Segmentation

Major Product are:

Immunosuppressants

Immunostimulants

Others

Major Application are

Respiratory

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Oncology

Others

Market Drivers

Prevailing cases of organ transplantation can drive the growth of this market in the forecast period

Rising awareness about inflammatory bowel diseases also drives the market growth

Growing autoimmune disease will augment the market growth

Increasing development of drug resistance results in rise of immunomodulatory usage; this factor acts as another market driver

Market Restraints

Stringent regulatory policies for approval of immunomodulators antibodies restricts the market growth

High costs associated with immunomodulator products will impede the growth of the market

Adverse effects of immunomodulator drugs including pain, inflammation, epilepsy is another factor hampering the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Squarex announced positive Phase II clinical study results of SQX770, a topical immunomodulator squaric acid dibutyl ester (SADBE) for treatment of patients with recurrent herpes labialis. This drug candidate will be the first and only drug approved by the U. S. FDA for treatment of recurrent herpes labialis after promising completion of phase III trials

In October 2017, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals received the approval to launch Apremilast from the Drug Controller General of India. Apremilast, an immuno-modulator used for the treatment of patients with active psoriatic arthritis. Apremilast is an FDA approved therapy for the disease. This approval will bring this immunomodulatory agent in India with a cheaper cost for the patients and also expanding the company’s product portfolio.

