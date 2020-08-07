Covid-19 impact: Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market Is Forecast To Reach $4.2 Billion By 2025

Market Factors At Play

· Pancreatic cancer is typically caused by malignant cells found in the pancreatic tissues. In general, this type of cancer is caused by drinking alcohol, smoking, genetic factors, radiotherapy, obesity. Most pancreatic cancer patients remain asymptomatic until the disease reaches a more advanced stage. This is because it often causes symptoms only after spreading to other organs. The treatment options are selected based on the extent of cancer that includes surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or a combination of those. The highest prevalence of the disease is mostly observed in the 65 to 75 year old age group. The growing geriatric population is thus expected to drive market growth.

· Governments are constantly spending massive sums of funds in developing nations to boost patient-centered treatment. Rising geriatric population base, increasing incidence of cases of pancreatic cancer, and rapid growth in foreign investment are expected to fuel the demand for pancreatic cancer treatment.

· Technological advancements in medical devices are driving the growth of the pancreatic cancer treatment market. In addition, the rising prevalence of pancreatic cancer also drives the growth of the industry. However, the unavailability of inexpensive treatment options and inadequate reimbursement policies in the developing economies are some of the factors that could hinder the market growth.

Region Specific Insights

· North America held the largest revenue share in the pancreatic cancer treatment industry. This region’s dominance was largely due to improved healthcare facilities, strong acceptance of pancreatic treatment procedures, and a large target population presence.

· Due to the rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure and critical care centers as well as a large population suffering from pancreatic cancer, the Asia Pacific region is expected to see the fastest growth in the coming years.

Recent Developments

· In December 2019, PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes using its signature live-cell encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box, announced that both batches of the company’s manufactured clinical trial product have passed 7 of the 10 completed “release tests” per batch required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), including the test for “enzymatic activity” on both batches.

· In February 2020, Oncolytics Biotech which is currently developing pelareorep (a non-pathogenic, proprietary isolate of the unmodified reovirus), an intravenously delivered immuno-oncolytic virus, announced the publication of an abstract demonstrating a biomarker for predicting clinical response in patients treated with pelareorep. This analysis was conducted in patient samples from REO 024; a study of pelareorep and Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy in patients with second-line pancreatic cancer.

· In October 2019, Eli Lilly and Company announced top-line results from its Phase 3 SEQUOIA trial evaluating pegilodecakin plus FOLFOX (folinic acid, 5-FU, oxaliplatin) compared to FOLFOX alone in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer whose disease had progressed during or following a first-line gemcitabine-containing regimen.