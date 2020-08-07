Covid-19 Impact on Smart Grid Sensors Market Historical Analysis, Current Market Scenario and the Potential of the Market till 2023

Smart Grid Sensors Market – Overview:

Advances in grid technology coupled with the rising need for sustainable solution in grid infrastructure is fuelling the demand for smart grid sensors. Market Research Future (MRFR) reports that the global Smart Grid Sensors Market Share is poised to surge at 18% CAGR between 2017 and 2023. This will see the Covid-19 Impact on Smart Grid Sensors Market reach a valuation of USD 4 Bn by the end of the forecast period.

Smart grid sensors are witnessing widespread adoption owing to their advantages. The need for generating real-time data to improve power transmission efficiency and reducing power dissipation is driving the adoption of smart grid sensors. The energy sector in striving to reduce cost and down-time. As a result, technologies such as smart grid sensors are gaining momentum.

Smart grid sensors help in assessing weather condition, temperature, power fluctuation among others. The high efficiency and reliability, makes smart grid sensors an important technology in the energy sector. The growing demand for energy and construction of new power grids is providing an impetus to the global smart grid sensors market.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5427

Key Players

Some of the key players of Covid-19 Impact on Smart Grid Sensors Market include General Electric Company (U.S.), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.),Siemens AG (Germany), Schneider Electric SA (France), Itron, Inc. (U.S.), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Tech Mahindra Ltd. (India),Aclara Technologies LLC (U.S.), S&C Electric Company (Illinois, U.S.), Esyasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Open Systems International, Inc. (Minnesota, U.S.), Wipro Ltd. (India), Kamstrup A/S (Denmark), Trilliant Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), NexGrid, LLC. (U.S.), Globema (Poland), EnerNOC, Inc. (U.S), and e-Smart Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Detailed Regional Analysis

On the basis of the region, the market has been segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), North America and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to lead the global smart grid sensors market during the forecast period. Adoption of innovative technologies in the energy sector coupled with the increased inclination towards use of clean energy is key trend influencing the smart grid sensors market in North America. In recent years, market opportunities have increased substantially in the region.

The Europe smart grid sensors market is also expected to witness a sound growth in the forthcoming years. Germany, the UK, France, Netherland are among the important smart grid sensors markets in Europe. Moreover, increased environmental initiatives by Europe is likely to favour the market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is viewed as an important market for smart grid sensors. In fact, the APAC smart grid sensors market is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR during the assessment period. China and India are expected to represent standout shares in terms of revenue. On the years,

Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted based on component, sensors, service, application and solution.

On the basis of component, the market has been segmented into sensors, programmable logic controller (PLC), networking hardware, AMI meter and others. On the basis of sensor, the market has been segmented into outage detection sensors, dynamic line rating sensors, voltage/temperature sensors, transformer monitoring sensors and others. On the basis of service, the market has been segmented into support & maintenance, deployment &integration, consulting and others. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), and smart energy meter and others. On the basis of solution, the market has been segmented into billing &customer information system, substation automation, smart grid communication, advance metering Infrastructure (AMI), grid asset management and smart grid distribution management.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smart-grid-sensors-market-5427

TABLE OF CONTENTS

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Smart Grid Sensor Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global Smart Grid Sensor Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Smart Grid Sensor Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Smart Grid Sensor Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

FIGURE 6 Global Smart Grid Sensor Market, 2017-2023,

FIGURE 7 Sub Segments Of Sensors

FIGURE 8 Global Smart Grid Sensor Market Size By Sensors, 2017

FIGURE 8 Share Of Global Smart Grid Sensor Market By Sensors, 2017 TO 2023

FIGURE 9 Global Smart Grid Sensor Market Size By Component, 2017

Continued…

Get New Updates @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/ict-mrfr

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com