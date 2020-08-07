Coronavirus Impact on Smart Education and Learning Market: Analysis, Size, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast 2023

Market Overview:

The incorporation of advanced technology is aiding in upgrading various sectors all over the world. Smart education and learning is a collaboration of advanced technology and traditional teaching and learning practices in order to improve the learning experience of students in every educational field. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a report stating that the global Smart Education and Learning Market is marked to expand remarkably at a CAGR of 26% during the forecast of 2017-2023 and reach the valuation of USD 952 Bn by the end of the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2870

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Various initiatives are being taken by the government all over the globe to improve the education system by enhancing the learning experience of students. Rapid evolution in education system and increased incorporation of technologically advanced techniques to improve the teaching process are some of the key factors that are propelling the growth of the global smart education and learning market. Increasing emphasis on visual representation of information and adoption of interactive display hardware by schools and universities to improve the understanding of subject among students are fueling the growth of the global smart education and learning market. However, low penetration of advanced technology in the underdeveloped regions and reluctance in adopting advanced teaching techniques are likely to restrain the growth of the global Coronavirus Impact on Smart Education and Learning Market during the forecast period.

Key Players

The prominent players in the smart education and learning market are Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.), Blackboard (U.S.), Educomp (India), Cisco Systems Inc. ( U.S.), McGraw-Hill Education (U.S.), NIIT Limited (India), Pearson Plc. (U.K.) Desire2Learn (Canada), SumTotal System, Inc. (U.S.), Smart Technologies (Canada), Ellucian Company L.P (U.S.), Tata Interactive Systems (India), Promethean Inc. (U.K.), Saba Software Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Smart Education and Learning Global Market – Segmentation

The global smart education and learning market has been segmented on the basis of software, hardware, service, application, deployment and organization size. Based on software, the smart education and learning market has been segmented into learning management system (LMS), learning content management system, adaptive learning platform, assessment services and others. Based on hardware, the smart education and learning market has been segmented into interactive whiteboards (WBS), interactive displays, interactive tables, and student response systems.

Based on services, the smart education and learning market has been segmented into managed services and professional services. Based on application, smart education and learning market into government enterprise/business education, NGOs and association, professional services, healthcare and smart education. Based on deployment, the smart education and learning market has been segmented into cloud and on-premise and lastly by organization size, large organization, small and medium organizations.

Smart Education and Learning Global Market – Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global smart education and learning market Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas and the rest of the world. The Americas dominate the global smart education and learning market owing to the increased demand for high-tech learning process and introduction of artificial intelligence technology in the education system of this region. The Asia Pacific region is projecting to expand at comparatively faster growth rate in the global smart education and learning market owing to the increasing adoption of advanced technology by the rapidly evolving education system in the developing economies of this region.

The Europe region is expanding significantly in the global smart education and learning market owing to the easy adoption of technologically advanced teaching techniques and increased investment by the government for the development of education sector in this region. Various initiatives are being taken in the Middle East and Africa region for the development of education sector in this region. The developing regions are focusing on adopting advanced technology for upgrading the learning techniques in the education sector. For instance, in October 2018, Dubai’s Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University has been officially opened. It claims to be a first-of-a-kind smart building that aims toward better learning experience with the help of artificial intelligence.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smart-education-and-learning-market-2870

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Type

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Market Restraints

4 Executive Summary

Continue…

Get New Updates @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/ict-mrfr

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com