Ulcerative Colitis Market to Undertake Strapping Growth, Size During 2022

Ulcerative Colitis Market Information, by type (Ulcerative Proctitis, Proctosigmoiditis, Left-Sided Colitis, Pancolitis or Universal Colitis, and Fulminant Colitis), by Medication (5-Aminosalicylates, Steroids, Purine Analogs, Immunomodulators, and Biologics) – Forecast to 2022

Global Ulcerative Colitis Market Research Report – Forecast till 2022

Global Ulcerative Colitis Market – Overview

The market for ulcerative colitis is growing due to increasing demand for biologics for treating bowel disorders such as ulcerative collates and is propelling the overall market growth of global ulcerative market. Higher inclination for symptomatic therapeutic and drugs over surgeries, increase in patient assistance programs, better treatment and management of inflammatory bowel diseases, the arrival of advanced drugs in the market owing to healthier investments in R&D programs are some of the key trends governing the market. Moreover, drug manufacturers are actively focusing on advanced products having higher efficiency. The growing patient population is an additional factor anticipated to influence the market growth between 2016 and 2022. Also the increase in patient assistance programs is a major driver of the market. The provision of these programs by vendors will upsurge the preference for branded drugs because the out-of-pocket burdens would be less as the drugs are obtained at lower costs.

Global Ulcerative Colitis Market – Regional Analysis

The market of ulcerative colitis is much higher in the Americas region. In Americas, North America commands the largest market share of global ulcerative colitis market and is expected to grow at the same pace. Asia Pacific shows sufficient cases recoded for the disease due to lack of infrastructure and awareness and is expected to be the fastest growing segment with the highest CAGR due to continuous improvement in healthcare sector and increasing awareness among people. According to the US Center for Disease Control, there is an ulcerative colitis prevalence of 238 per 100,000 adults. The number of ulcerative colitis patients is increasing in emerging economies as per the development in technology, these developing or emerging economies are expected to account for the larger market share in coming future.

Allergan, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Bayer AG, UCB S.A., Perrigo Company plc, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Ferring B.V., Janssen Biotech, and Merck are some of the leading players at the cutting edge of the competition in the market of ulcerative Colitis, globally.

Key developments

Companies are continuously developing new products to capture the market globally. Thus major players invest more in research and development activity, in order to lead the global market. In this regards, market players undertake various strategic approaches.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

September, 2016: Acclarent Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, received FDA approval for ACCLARENT AERA Eustachian Tube Balloon Dilation System. It is a first FDA-approved device to treat Eustachian Tube Dysfunction effectively.

March, 2016: Ethicon, a medical device company of the Johnson & Johnson, acquired NeuWave Medical, Inc.

June, 2015: Verb Surgical Company was created by the collaboration of Ethicon and Verily.

March, 2015: Ethicon, a medical device company of the Johnson & Johnson, enter into a collaboration with Google, Inc.

