Space Planning and Management Solutions Market Size | Demand, Industry Analysis, Key Player profile, Trends, Share, Growth, and Regional Outlook by 2027

Space Planning and Management Solutions: Introduction

Space planning and management solutions are digital platforms that simplify space planning. The primary objective of space planning and management solutions is to bring all floor plans into a single and interactive display.

Space planning and management solutions are mainly used to create seating plans by organizations to manage the performance of their total floor space. It is used to manage and track real estate assets and all aspects of organization physical space inventory.

Space planning and management solutions are also used by organizations to make smart real estate decisions as these solutions detect any wrong changes that occur in the workplace.

The global space planning and management solutions market is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to an increase in the demand for cloud-based space planning and management solutions among organizations.

Global Space Planning and Management Solutions Market: Dynamics

Global Space Planning and Management Solutions Market: Key Drivers and Restraints

Growing demand to manage physical store space and valuable assets is estimated to boost the demand for space planning and management solutions during the forecast period.

Rising adoption of cloud-based space planning and management solutions among organizations is estimated to boost the demand for these solutions across the globe.

Increasing demand for space planning solutions in the retail industry is likely to propel the need for space planning and management solutions during the forecast period

Demand for space planning and management solutions from enterprises to simplify and synchronize resources is estimated to propel the market during the forecast period

Rising demand for automated management of the entire workflow of the space utilization process in real-time across the globe is anticipated to boost the demand for space planning and management solutions during the forecast period

However, data security and privacy concerns are expected to hamper the space planning and management solutions during the forecast period

Increase in complexities and lack of visibility across the whole inventory of space which leads to delays in decision making is also a key factor projected to hinder the global space planning and management solutions market in the next few years

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Space Planning and Management Solutions Market

Increasing cases of COVID-19 across the globe is resulting in economic slowdown. Developed countries are strongly affected by this pandemic. Businesses have been adversely impacted in most countries due to partial or full lockdown. This in turn is projected to indirectly hamper the global space planning and management solutions market in the next few years. However, empty offices are a unique opportunity to improve the physical workplace. Currently, organizations are planning new designs of workplace and improving workplace technology, to move employees or entire departments without disruption and while following the social distancing rule.

North America to Hold a Major Share of the Global Space Planning and Management Solutions Market

In terms of region, the global space planning and management solutions market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America dominated the global space planning and management solutions market in 2019, due to the presence of well-established and technologically advanced players in the region. Increasing demand for agile IT infrastructure is anticipated to boost the market in the region.

The space planning and management solutions market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid adoption of cloud computing technology along with increased digitalization in the region.

Global Space Planning and Management Solutions Market: Competition Landscape

Several local, regional, and international players are active in the space planning and management solutions market with strong presence. Rapid technological advancements have created significant opportunities in the market. Market players are gradually focusing on mergers and acquisition with technology partners to develop innovative and advanced solutions in order to improve their offerings and market reach.

Key Players Operating in the Global Space Planning and Management Solutions Market

IBM Corporation

Agora

AssetWorks

Aucerna

Cantactix Solutions Inc.

Cool Solutions Group

FM:Systems, Inc.

Gensler

JDA Software Group, Inc.

Link Systems, Inc.

Nuvolo

SpaceIQ

Symphony RetailAI

Trimble Inc.

Global Space Planning and Management Solutions Market: Research Scope

Global Space Planning and Management Solutions Market, by Component

Software

Space Management

Facility Portfolio Management

Facility Maintenance Management

Services

Consulting

Training

Managed/ Outsourced

Global Space Planning and Management Solutions Market, by Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

Global Space Planning and Management Solutions Market, by Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Global Space Planning and Management Solutions Market, by End-user

Information Technology (IT)

Retail

Hospitality

Healthcare

Construction

Government

Energy & Utilities

Others (Education, Manufacturing etc.)

Global Space Planning and Management Solutions Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

