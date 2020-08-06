Sachet Packaging Market Size – 2020 Industry Trends, Share and Growth Analysis Research Report 2027

Global Sachet Packaging Market: Overview

Sachets are small sealed flexible bags containing small amount of liquid or powder product inside such as Sauces, sugar, shampoo, oil, ketchup, tea, coffee, cream, lubricant, etc. the small packet size sachet are cheaper than large size packages and also convenient in transportation. Sachet packaging vendors targeted the poor and lower middle class or the cost-conscious upper middle class who are quite price sensitive. The sachet packaging manufacture intention was really to the bottom of the pyramid, they focused on the most sizable mass market, low income, those who called class D or E. Demand for handy and convenient packaging such as sachet packaging had boosted overall sales of global sachet packaging market. The end user is looking for the extensive range of advanced packaging solutions is likely to have a positive influence on the demand for sachet packaging during the forecast period. The market is mainly driven by increased disposable income among poor and lower middle-class consumer along with the application for convenience, efficient and safe packaging. Sachet packaging is lot more cost effective both in packaging and distribution as it minimizes the product wastage. Sachet packaging has the positive outlook as a result of FMCG and related industries.

Global Sachet Packaging Market: Dynamics

Sachet packaging are new packaging presentation which is small in size, cheap in rate and affordable by all. Sachet packed goods are more affordable than family sized packages. The amount of small, individual package has therefore grown globally to meet the need of each level of population. Sachet packaging are usually flat, as opposed to the round or oval cross section, and have two or three size open. The increasing demand for small size and convenient packaging in food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic and personal care, healthcare & toiletries products has led to increased sales of sachet packaging worldwide. There is high competition in the market which led competitors to come up with innovative product and new strategy in packaging world. Pricing and packaging become a crucial factor to influence the consumer. Sachet packaging is expected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Sachet Packaging Market: Segmentation

The global sachet packaging market can be segmented on the basis of material type, application and region. The type of material used in sachet packaging are paper, plastic, cellulosic and aluminum foil. Plastic films are further categorized into polyethylene, polypropylene, BOPET, EVOH and others (polystyrene).On the basis of application the global sachet packaging market can be classified into cosmetic & personal care, Food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, industrial & consumer goods and others (homecare, automotive, etc).Plastic sachet packaging is dominating the market worldwide, plastic is preferred by both manufacturers and end user owing to its properties. On basis of region sachet packaging are segmented, North America, Latin America, Asia pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Sachet Packaging Market: Regional Overview

Asia pacific is the eye-catching region for this market owing to the large population and increasing disposable income along with the presence of significant consumer base has led to increased investment by companies engaged in manufacturing and distribution of global sachet packaging market in the region. The Europe and North America region is highly mature with the high market presence of established players. The global market for global sachet packaging market is expected to witness rapid growth in near future. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated witness fastest-growth in terms of volume. Increasing MEA and Latin America are expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period as the companies are targeting the low income but large sizable mass market for the growth of in term of volume

Global Sachet Packaging Market: Key Players

The main player of this market such are Amcor Limited, Ampac Holiding, Bemis Company, Inc., Constantia Flexible Group GmbH , Huhtamaki Group, and Sonoco Products Company. Other players include Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Group, Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V., Coveris Holdings S.A.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

