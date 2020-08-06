Pain Management Device Market Growth Values, Business Profiles and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The global Pain Management Device Market Size totaled more than USD 3.58 billion in 2016 and is bound to reach USD 5.81 billion by 2023, as per Market Research Future (MRFR) report. The report also mentions that the global market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 7.2 % during the forecast period (2016-2023). Pain-related disability is a significant and costly liability to patients, leading to frustration and inability to function in day to day life. Growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic pain and growth in government initiatives to mitigate the threat of chronic pain have been instrumental in the development of the global market in recent years. Moreover, conventional drug-based therapies generally come with the threat of side effects, hence giving rise to research and development (R&D) efforts. These activities by market players aim to introduce advanced pain management options with higher efficacy and safety, thus giving birth to pain management devices. Furthermore, MRFR observes that the healthcare industry has not just managed to elevate its performance quotient but has also come up with adequate relief mechanisms across major hospitals and healthcare centers. A fact that bodes well with the global Pain Management Devices Market Share Individuals suffering from minor and major diseases or disorders are quick to resort to treatments relieving them of pain or ailments, thus, giving propelling the market growth to a large extent.

Improving reimbursement landscape is favoring the growth of the market. Furthermore, the governments in various countries have endeavored to set up pain rehabilitation centers which help to boost the growth of the market.

Increased patient awareness regarding the potential dangers of opioids and prescription pain killers have evoked greater consumer interest in pain management devices. The persistent rise in opioid epidemic and pressing need for better pain management, researchers are vigorously searching for alternative methods of pain relief. This has resulted in the development of advanced pain management the technologies which provide enhanced pain relief.

On the contrary, the growth of the pain management devices market might be impeded by side effects associated with pain management devices. Additionally, the high cost of pain management devices is also a major bottleneck to the market growth.

Market Segmentation:

The segments of the global pain management devices market are type and application.

By application, the global market is segmented on the basis of cancer pain, musculoskeletal pain, migraine, and others. I

The types of pain management devices are stimulators, pumps, and ablation devices

Regional Analysis:

The report states that the global pain management devices market is spread across the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

Among all regions, North America captures the largest market for pain management devices followed by Europe. The growth of the regional market is strongly aided by huge investment and development in research and development. Lot of development and research in neurostimulation based pain management devices has also supported the regional market growth. Moreover, the healthcare industry in the region has outperformed the healthcare industries of all the other regional pockets, giving a major boost to the market growth in the region.

The Asia Pacific market, on the other hand, is growing at the fastest growth rate owing to a huge population base, steadily developing infrastructure and elevating prevalence of numerous diseases. Moreover, the continuous efforts of the governments in the region to upgrade the healthcare standards are deemed to boost the growth prospects of the market.

The Europe region observes a highly mature market in terms of revenue and size on account of favorable reimbursement, development of novel neuropathic pain management device and a large patient population base. Further, increasing cases of cancer patients, continuous technological advancements and increasing healthcare awareness along with growing healthcare expenditure in the region have marked the positive outlook of the market.

