Opportunities for thermoplastic prepreg in the global transportation market is expected to grow at CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2024

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of thermoplastic prepreg in the global transportation market looks promising with opportunities in passenger car, bus, heavy truck, and rail market. Thermoplastic prepreg in the global transportation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growth in vehicle production and growing demand for high performance and lightweight composites materials in high end luxury car, bus and heavy truck.

In this market, glass fiber and carbon fiber prepregs are used for manufacturing various parts for transportation applications. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the glass fiber prepreg is expected to remain the largest segment and it also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, passenger car will remain the largest segment by value and volume over the forecast period due to growth in luxury car production and increasing usage of glass prepreg in seat pan, under floor panel, and door frame application.

North America will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to presence of major part manufacturers in this region and growing demand for lightweight and environmentally sustainable materials from the automotive and mass transportation industries.

An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of new 3D printing thermoplastic composites parts for automotive industry. Jiangsu Qiyi Technology, Polystrand, Bond Laminates, SABIC, Kingfa, Toho Tenax, Lanxess, Fibrtec, and Cytec Solvey are among the leading manufacturers of thermoplastic prepregs in the global transportation market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities of thermoplastic prepregs in the global transportation market by application, fiber type, resin type, and region, and has come up with a comprehensive research report “Growth Opportunities of Thermoplastic Prepreg in Global Transportation Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis”. The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes market trends and forecasts for thermoplastic prepreg in the global transportation market segmented by application, fiber type, resin type, and region as follows:

By End Use (Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024):

• Passenger Car

• Bus and Heavy Truck

• Rail

By Application (Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024):

• Exterior

• Interior

• Others

By Fiber Type (Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024):

• Glass Fiber Prepreg

• Carbon Fiber Prepreg

By Resin Type (Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from for 2013 to 2024):

• PP based Prepreg

• PA base Prepreg

• Others

By Region (Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024):

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Rest of the World (ROW)

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1.What are some of the most promising, high-growth of thermoplastic prepreg in the global transportation market by end use industries (passenger car, bus and heavy truck and rail), by application (exterior, interior and others), by fiber type (carbon fiber and glass fiber), by resin type (PP, PA and others), regional (North America, Europe APAC, and ROW).

Q.2.Which application segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3.Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4.What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in the market?

Q.5.What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6.What are emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7.What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8.What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9.Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10.What are some of the competitive products in this market and how great of a threat do they pose for loss of market share through product substitution?

Q.11.What M & A activities have transpired in the last 5 years in this market and how have they affected the industry?