Migraine Market: Growth Opportunities, Current and Projected Market Size, Recent Industry Trends and Developments 2023

Migraine Market information, by types (Episodic and Chronic), by treatment type (Preventive and Abortive), by drug class (Triptans, Ergots, and Others) – Global Forecast to 2022

Market Analysis

The global Migraine Market is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR between 2013-2022, states the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Migraine is basically a neurological condition which can result in multiple symptoms. It is characterized by a debilitating, intense headache. Often migraine runs in families and can affect every age group. Sensitivity to sound and light, difficulty speaking, tingling or numbness, vomiting, and nausea are common symptoms of migraines. Migraine may begin during childhood, or it may not occur until early adulthood. Generally, women are more likely to suffer from migraines than men.

Migraine with aura or classic migraines and without aura or common migraine are the two common categories of migraine. The pain mostly affects the area of the forehead, is usually on one side of the head, yet may shift, or occur on both sides of the head. Numerous factors are pushing the growth of the market such as growing awareness regarding the prevention and also treatment of migraine, rising healthcare expenditure, launch and FDA approval of new migraine drugs, rising cigarette consumption, increasing intake of hormonal medications, lifestyle changes, rising disease prevalence, and stressed lifestyle. Additional factors propelling the growth of the migraine market include accelerating economic growth, rising prevalence of migraine, increasing female population, demand for hormonal medications, high unmet needs, and launch of calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP). On the contrary, different side effects from migraine drugs, stringent government regulations, regulatory challenges, scarcity of proper diagnosis, rising preference of alternative therapies, and increasing investment in drug R&D are factors that may restrict the migraine market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global migraine market has been segmented in terms of drug class, types, and treatment types.By types, the migraine market is segmented into chronic as well as episodic. Of these, the episodic segment will lead the market during the forecast period owing to its increasing prevalence. By treatment types, the migraine market is segmented into abortive and preventive. Of these, the abortive segment will dominate the market during the forecast period for the ease of self-administration in those with migraines accompanied by vomiting and nausea. By drug class, the migraine market is segmented into ergots, triptans, and others. Of these, triptans will have maximum share in the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The global migraine market report is geographically distributed across the following key regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). Among these, North America will have the lion’s share in the market during the forecast period. Various factors propelling the growth of the migraine market in the region include the launch of CGRP based therapies, adoption of novel therapeutics, huge target population, especially in the US, increasing R&D activities in the region, and increasing incidence of migraine. The US is the major contributor in the region. The migraine market in the APAC region will have favorable growth during the forecast period. Various factors propelling the growth of the migraine market in the region include increasing healthcare expenditure, growing disease awareness, huge underserved population, and low-cost production of drugs. The migraine market in Europe will have a notable growth during the forecast period for rising stress levels, changing lifestyles, and rising incidence of hormonal imbalance.The migraine market in the RoW will have stable growth during the forecast period.

Key Players

Notable players profiled in the global migraine market report include Pfizer, Inc., Eisai Inc., Impax Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Allegan, Luitpold Pharmaceuticals, Klaria, Johnson and Johnson, Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, GlaxoSmithKline plc., OptiNose, Meda, AstraZeneca plc, Merck, and others. Key players have used specific strategies to stay head and shoulders above others in the competition, such as collaborations, expansions, mergers and acquisitions, research and development activities, new product launches, and more.

Industry News

October 2019: Eli Lilly’s Reyvow has received FDA approval to treat acute migraines. It is the only and foremost medicine that has received approval from the FDA to treat acute migraines.

