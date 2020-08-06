Microgrid Market In-Depth Analysis Globally by Top Key Players- GENERAL ELECTRIC.

Microgrid Market is segmented based on grid type into three notable segments; AC microgrid, DC microgrid, and hybrid. In 2018, DC microgrid segment is valued to rule with the highest CAGR.

The global microgrid market is segmented based on connectivity into two notable segments grid connected and remote/island. In 2018, grid connected segment is valued to rule with the highest CAGR.

The global microgrid market is segmented based on offering into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment is further sub-segmented into switchgears, power inverters, smart meters, reciprocating engines, and energy storage systems and power generators. The energy storage systems and power generators segment is further sub-segmented into power generators and energy storage systems. The power generator includes fuel cells and diesel gensets, chp and micro-chp, micro turbines, and renewables (PV cells, wind based, and others). The energy storage systems include lithium-ion batteries, lead-acid batteries, flywheels, flow batteries, and others. The services segment is further sub-segmented into engineering and design, monitoring and control, and operations & maintenance. In 2018, software segment is valued to rule with highest CAGR.

Scope of the Microgrid Market

Current and future of Microgrid Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Global Microgrid Market By Grid Type (AC Microgrid, DC Microgrid, and Hybrid), By Connectivity (grid connected and remote/island), BY Offering (Hardware, Software, And Services), By Vertical (Healthcare, Educational Institutions, Industrial, Military, and Electric Utility), By Power Source (Natural Gas, Combined Heat and Power, Diesel, Solar, Fuel Cells, And Others),and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

ABB

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Siemens

Honeywell International Inc

Eaton

AMS

Caterpillar

Chevron Corporation.

Cummins Inc.

Exelon Corporation

Tesla

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

Key Pointers Covered in the Microgrid Market Trends and Forecast to 2025

Microgrid Market New Sales Volumes Microgrid Market Replacement Sales Volumes Microgrid Market Installed Base Microgrid Market By Brands Microgrid Market Size Microgrid Market Procedure Volumes Microgrid Market Product Price Analysis Microgrid Market Healthcare Outcomes Microgrid Market Cost of Care Analysis Microgrid Market Regulatory Framework and Changes Microgrid Market Prices and Reimbursement Analysis Microgrid Market Shares in Different Regions Recent Developments for Microgrid Market Competitors Microgrid Market Upcoming Applications Microgrid Market Innovators Study



